No need to panic, government fully prepared to deal with coronavirus: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

As India confirmed five new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 39, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today (Sunday) said that there was no cause for panic as the government is fully prepared to deal with the virus.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal informed that there are three positive cases and one suspected case of coronavirus in the national capital. He also said that the people who came in contact with those identified with the infection have also been quarantined.

"The 1st patient came in contact with 105 people, the 2nd patient came in contact with 168 people and 3rd patient came in contact with 64 people. All these people have been quarantined, their samples taken," Kejriwal told the mediapersons.

He also appealed to employers to provide paid leave to those quarantined so that their livelihood is not affected. Moreover, he urged people to contact the government if anybody from the neighbourhood returned from a foreign trip within the last 14 days.

168 isolation beds were set up at 25 hospitals for coronavirus patients, Kejriwal said.

The four positive cases in the Delhi-NCR region are one person residing in Uttam Nagar with a recent travel history to Thailand and Malaysia, a 41-year old Mayur Vihar resident with travel history to Italy, Paytm employee in Gurgaon who recently returned from a vacation in Italy, and a Ghaziabad resident with travel history to Iran.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had earlier announced that all primary schools in the national capital will remain closed till March 31 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in India rose to 39 after Kerala Health Minister informed that five new positive cases have been admitted to a hospital in the state.