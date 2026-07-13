'No need to fear': Baba Ramdev's latest 'Hindu Rashtra' remarks ignite fresh political storm

In a new political debate, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev's recent remarks that Muslims and Christians have 'nothing to fear' from a 'Hindu Rashtra' have triggered sharp reactions from opposition leaders. Check them out.

Baba Ramdev, the popular Yoga guru, sparked a new political debate after he said that Muslims and Christians have 'nothing to fear' from the idea of a 'Hindu Rashtra'. While speaking at an event, the Yoga guru highlighted that other major religions do not face any threat in India and even share common ancestry.

What did Baba Ramdev say on 'Hindu Rashtra'?

Recalling a visit to the Islamic seminary in 2009, Ramdev said, ''There is a Deoband near Haridwar. I was invited there in 2009, and I told them, "Our religions may differ, but our ancestors are the same. There is no need for anyone to fear the concept of a 'Hindu Rashtra'. The ancestors of us all were Sanatani Hindu Arya-Vedics. This is written right in front of us.''

He also asserted that Muslims are misinformed that in 'Hindu Rashtra', they will not be allowed to follow their customs and embrace their traditions. ''Some people ask, if a Hindu Rashtra is established, where will Muslims go? Simply embrace the traditions of your ancestors. You may keep a beard or shave it off; wear any attire you choose, but maintain a character like that of your ancestors. There is no danger in Hindustan for Muslims or Christians,'' he added.

#WATCH | Delhi: Yog Guru Baba Ramdev says, "There is a Deoband near our Haridwar. I was invited there in 2009, and I told them, our religions may differ, but our ancestors are the same. There is no need for anyone to fear the concept of a 'Hindu Rashtra'. The ancestors of us all… pic.twitter.com/1VwZjPfZvw — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2026

Opposition leaders slam Ramdev's remarks

Ramdev's remarks sparked strong criticism from political leaders, who questioned claims made by the Yoga guru. Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid said ''If everyone is Sanatani, then why are efforts being made to divide people? There is no need for anyone to panic, but those advocating a Hindu Rashtra should explain what they mean. If everyone belongs to the same tradition, then why create such distinctions?''

AIMIM's Waris Pathan also criticised Ramdev and said, ''First of all this country runs on the Constitution and will continue to do so; who told you it has become a 'Hindu Rashtra'? I would like to ask the PM, has our country been declared a Hindu nation? A Muslim does not fear anyone. We abide by the law and express our views within the framework of the Constitution... Do you even realise what you are saying? Respect the Constitution. Speak within the confines of the Constitution. Stop spreading hatred like this.''

Samajwadi Party leader Fakhrul Hasan Chaand accused Ramdev of deflecting from 'national issues' and said, ''I advise people like Baba Ramdev not to divert the public's minds from the issues of the country. The BJP has brought forward people who will discuss 'Hindu rashtra'. The country will not divert from its issues.''