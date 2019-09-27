'No need to come for now,' ED informs Sharad Pawar on day of visit

The latest development comes in the midst of a frenzied political controversy centering around NCP chief Sharad Pawar, alleged in a money laundering case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an email, has notified that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar need not visit the ED office for inquiry for now. Responding to this development, NCP leader Nawab Malik has said, "We are going there to ask questions, not to give answers."

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi today took to Twitter to quip in on the controversy, saying the NCP leader was the latest target of a 'vindictive government' and that the action against Pawar reeks of 'political opportunism'.

Earlier, Joint Commissioner of Police (CP) Vinay Choubey and a team of police on Friday arrived at the residence of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's residence ahead of his visit to Enforcement Directorate's (ED) office in connection with a money laundering case.

A police team along with sniffer dogs also reached to the NCP office in Mumbai, while security at Pawar's residence was beefed up ahead of the scheduled visit.

#WATCH Mumbai Police uses drone for security surveillance at Ballard Estate where Section 144 is imposed. NCP Chief Sharad Pawar will visit ED office today for their investigation in the money laundering case in which he has been named. pic.twitter.com/ttWA4wf33h — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2019

Ahead of the ED questioning, NCP leader Nawab Malik also reached for meeting Pawar at his residence.

Speaking to media persons he said: "Police are detaining NCP workers in Mumbai and in other parts of the state, it is not right. Sharad Pawar will definitely go to ED office at 2 pm today. BJP government is misusing Enforcement Directorate."

"From last night itself, the police began the process of detaining NCP workers. We think that this sort of action against the party workers is not at all right. Sharad Pawar did request the party workers not to come but the party workers will definitely assemble at the party office. We don't want any sort of violence," he added.

NCP workers had earlier staged protests after Sharad Pawar along with party leader Ajit Pawar and others were named in an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in Rs 5,000 crore Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank (MSCB) scam case.

Pawar had earlier stated in a tweet that he would appear before the ED on Friday. He also appealed to the party leaders and supporters not to gather outside the agency's premises.

"Keeping our tradition to honour the constitution and respect for institutions, I request your co-operation to the police and other government agencies," he had stated.