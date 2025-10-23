No NDA CM face yet? INDIA bloc chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav makes BIG claim, 'Truth is BJP will not make Nitish Kumar...'

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA Verified: Indian Army to raise Agniveer retention rate to 75%? Know the truth behind viral claim

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma overtakes Sourav Ganguly's ODI record; joins Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar in elite club

Who were four most-wanted gangsters of Sigma gang, killed in encounter in Delhi? Planned to plot 'major strike' ahead of Bihar elections

Explained: Why Virat Kohli got standing ovation in Adelaide despite scoring 0 in 2nd ODI vs Australia

Big blow to India's leather industry, Donald Trump's tariff to hit companies' revenue by 12 per cent due to...

After AR Rahman, this National Award-winning composer collaborates with Hans Zimmer for OTT series Virdee

Ayodhya Ram Mandir aarti, darshan NEW timings announced, check updated schedule here

Elon Musk reacts to Sundar Pichai celebrating Google's achievement in quantum algorithm: 'Looks like...'

Malaika Arora Turns 52: A peek inside her net worth, lavish 4BHK apartment, luxury cars, investments, more

Here's why Aishwarya Rai 'did not speak a word' after break up with 'difficult man' Salman Khan: 'She realised very early in life...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA Verified: Indian Army to raise Agniveer retention rate to 75%? Know the truth behind viral claim

DNA Verified: Indian Army to raise Agniveer retention rate to 75%? Know the trut

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma overtakes Sourav Ganguly's ODI record; joins Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar in elite club

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma overtakes Sourav Ganguly's ODI record; joins Virat Kohl

Who were four most-wanted gangsters of Sigma gang, killed in encounter in Delhi? Planned to plot 'major strike' ahead of Bihar elections

Who were four most-wanted gangsters of Sigma gang, killed in encounter in Delhi?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

HomeIndia

INDIA

No NDA CM face yet? INDIA bloc chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav makes BIG claim, 'Truth is BJP will not make Nitish Kumar...'

The Mahagathbandhan alliance in Bihar has finally announced RJD leader and former Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav as its Chief Ministerial face. He said, 'The truth is that the BJP will not make Nitish Kumar ji the Chief Minister.'

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Oct 23, 2025, 03:45 PM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

No NDA CM face yet? INDIA bloc chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav makes BIG claim, 'Truth is BJP will not make Nitish Kumar...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Mahagathbandhan alliance in Bihar has finally announced RJD leader and former Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav as its Chief Ministerial face, while Mukesh Sahani has been nominated as the Deputy CM face for the polls that get underway on November 6.

Endorsing Tejashwi's candidature for the top post in the State, INDIA bloc leaders questioned the NDA alliance for not rallying behind incumbent Nitish Kumar as their leader.

"NDA has not even announced a name, they are saying that MLAs will decide who their leader will be. So, tell me who is late? It is Bihar which is 20 years late on the path to development... Strategies have been decided on all seats...There is no confusion on our side," said Congress spokesperson Pawan Verma.

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, who made the announcements of Tejashwi Yadav and Mukesh Sahani also questioned the BJP on its Chief Ministerial candidate.

"We want to ask Amit Shah ji and the president of their party - who is the CM face of your alliance? This is our demand because we saw that the election (in Maharashtra) was fought under the leadership of the then CM Eknath Shinde, but later we found out that someone else was chosen as the Chief Minister," Gehlot said.

Meanwhile, all the allies of the Gathbandhan appeared unified despite reports of a confusion in their ranks in the run-up to today's news conference.

CPI(ML) Liberation leader Dipankar Bhattacharya said, "In a big state like Bihar, the Deputy CM face has been announced as per requirement...We had thought that we would contest a higher number of seats this time but the alliance grew bigger this time. So, we are contesting on a lesser number of seats, on 20 seats. But we will contest unitedly."

Tejashwi Yadav who will now pit his popularity against Nitish Kumar knows he has a big ask ahead of him but sounded confident of leading the Gathbandhan to victory on November 14.

"All the leaders of the Grand Alliance have shown trust in me, and I will live up to that trust. Together, we will uproot the corrupt 'double engine' government. We have also held a press conference together, but injustice is being done to Nitish Kumar ji in the NDA. He has not even been declared the face of the Chief Minister. The truth is that the BJP will not make Nitish Kumar ji the Chief Minister. Amit Shah has already confirmed that the number of legislators will determine the Chief Minister. The question is, every time, the face of the Chief Minister has been declared, so why is such a statement being made this time?" he said.

RJD national spokesperson Nawal Kishore said, "Everyone in Mahagathbandhan knew this...Now, Bihar has come to know that Tejashwi Yadav is the future of Bihar. This is not just about the change in Govt but also about the transformation of future of Bihar. Tejashwi Yadav has worked and fulfilled the promises he made earlier. People of Bihar have accepted him and they will give him a chance."

The first phase of the Bihar elections will be held on November 6 followed by a second phase on November 12 and counting of votes will be held on November 14.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
BIG BLOW to Mehul Choksi: Belgian court approves his extradition to India in PNB fraud case, says 'No legal hurdle, not Belgium citizen...'
BIG BLOW to Mehul Choksi: Belgian court approves his extradition to India...
US imposes sanctions on Russia's two largest oil companies: 'Putin was not being...'
US imposes sanctions on Russia's two largest oil companies: 'Putin was not...'
India's retail sector sees massive Diwali boom, reaches historic trade of Rs 5.4 Lakh Crore, additional services Rs..., says CAIT report
India's retail sector sees massive Diwali boom, reaches historic trade of Rs 5.4
BIG Breakthrough: Trump may cut tariffs on India to 15%, drop duties on Russian oil imports
BIG Breakthrough: Trump may cut tariffs on India to 15%, duties on Russian oil
Who is Paul Kapur? Indian-American officially sworn in as US Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia, makes BIG statement on US-India ties, says, 'more profitable...'
Who is Paul Kapur? Indian-American officially sworn in as US Assistant Secretary
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE