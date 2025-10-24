FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Piyush Goyal issues BIG statement on India-US trade deal: 'Continue to engage with...'

No Modi-Trump meeting soon as PM to virtually attend ASEAN summit in Malaysia

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Pakistan's 'Islamic Army' in Bangladesh

Putin issues BIG warning after Trump slaps oil sanctions: 'Response would be...'

Railways sets up multi-level war rooms to manage passenger rush, says Union Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw; check details

Women's World Cup 2025: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal centuries power India to semi-finals; New Zealand eliminated

Pakistan: Days after violent protest, Shehbaz Sharif govt officially bans TLP under anti-terrorism act, leaders to be tried in ATCs

US Senate committee issues BIG statement on India ties: 'Advancing stability...'

ISRO Chairman says Gaganyaan mission 90 per cent complete, crewed mission to take off in...

Sandeep Reddy Vanga shares first audio story of Prabhas’ ‘Spirit’ on actor’s 46th birthday

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Piyush Goyal issues BIG statement on India-US trade deal: 'Continue to engage with...'

Piyush Goyal's BIG statement on India-US trade deal: 'Continue to...'

No Modi-Trump meeting soon as PM to virtually attend ASEAN summit in Malaysia

No Modi-Trump meeting as PM to skip ASEAN summit in Malaysia

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Pakistan's 'Islamic Army' in Bangladesh

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Pakistan's 'Islamic Army' in Bangladesh

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

HomeIndia

INDIA

No Modi-Trump meeting soon as PM to virtually attend ASEAN summit in Malaysia

The summit, hosted by Malaysia, will review the progress of ASEAN-India relations and discuss new initiatives to strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The MEA said that strengthening relations with ASEAN remains a key pillar of India's Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific vision.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Oct 24, 2025, 01:12 AM IST

No Modi-Trump meeting soon as PM to virtually attend ASEAN summit in Malaysia
PM Modi with Donald Trump.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually attend the 22nd ASEAN-India Summit on October 26 at the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Thursday. The summit, hosted by Malaysia, will review the progress of ASEAN-India relations and discuss new initiatives to strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The MEA said that strengthening relations with ASEAN remains a key pillar of India's Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific vision. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ASEAN leaders will jointly review the progress in ASEAN-India relations and discuss initiatives for strengthening Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," the statement read.

The following day, on October 27, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent the Prime Minister at the 20th East Asia Summit in Kuala Lumpur. The East Asian summit will provide an opportunity to deliberate on challenges to peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and exchange views on regional and international developments. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi shared details of his conversation with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. In a post on X, he said, "Had a warm conversation with my dear friend, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia. Congratulated him on Malaysia's ASEAN Chairmanship and conveyed best wishes for the success of upcoming Summits."

He added, "Look forward to joining the ASEAN-India Summit virtually, and to further deepening of the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."Confirming this, Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Wednesday said that PM Modi would not be travelling to Kuala Lumpur for the 47th ASEAN Summit, but would attend it virtually. "We touched on the organization of the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur at the end of this month. He informed me that he will attend virtually due to the ongoing Deepavali celebrations in India at that time," Ibrahim said.

He added, "I respect his decision and extended my greetings for a happy Deepavali to him and the entire people of India."Detailing his recent conversation with a colleague of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ibrahim highlighted efforts to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries. "Last night, I received a phone call from a colleague of the Prime Minister of the Republic of India, Narendra Modi, to discuss efforts to strengthen Malaysia-India bilateral relations to a more strategic and comprehensive level. India remains an important partner for Malaysia in the fields of trade and investment, in addition to close cooperation in the sectors of technology, education, and regional security," Anwar said.

He concluded by reaffirming Malaysia's commitment to bilateral and regional cooperation. "Malaysia will remain committed to strengthening Malaysia-India relations and further enhancing ASEAN-India cooperation towards a more peaceful and prosperous region," he said.

Meanwhile, United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) announced his upcoming diplomatic trip to Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan, highlighting a significant meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea.Trump also revealed that he cancelled a planned summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, citing a lack of progress in diplomatic efforts. "It didn't feel right to me," Trump said, adding that he didn't want a "wasted meeting." Speaking about his trip, Trump said, "Next week, we'll be going to Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan. In South Korea, I'll be meeting with President Xi of China. We'll have a pretty long meeting scheduled. We can work out a lot of our questions and our doubts and our tremendous assets together... We cancelled the meeting with President Putin. It didn't feel right to me. It didn't feel like we were going to get to the place we have to get, so I cancelled it..."

The cancellation of the Putin summit follows Russia's rejection of Trump's proposed ceasefire plan in Ukraine. Trump is optimistic about his upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, hoping to leverage their discussion to end the Russia-Ukraine war. He plans to discuss energy and oil with Xi, aiming to pressure Russia into negotiating a peace agreement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Indian OTT Thrillers 2025: Top 5 series to binge-watch from Special Ops 2 to Paatal Lok 2 on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
Indian OTT Thrillers 2025: Top 5 series to binge-watch from Special Ops 2 to Paa
THIS star India cricketer reveals he once fell at people's feet for..., he is...
THIS star India cricketer reveals he once fell at people's feet for..., he is...
Step Inside Salman Khan’s Panvel Farmhouse: 150-acre luxurious retreat with pools, rustic interiors, serene surroundings, worth Rs...
Step Inside Salman Khan’s Panvel Farmhouse: 150-acre luxurious retreat with pool
Massive fire erupts in multi-storey building in UP's Ghaziabad, 20 families evacuated, watch video
Massive fire erupts in multi-storey building in UP's Ghaziabad, 20 families...
R Ashwin's cryptic 'just leave it' post goes viral: Is this a message for Virat Kohli after consecutive ducks in Australia?
R Ashwin's cryptic 'just leave it' post goes viral: Is this a message for Virat
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE