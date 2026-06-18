No Namaz but Yoga: Debate sparks as Calcutta HC questions 7-day Red Road closure for PM Modi’s Yoga Day event

Calcutta High Court on Thursday declined interim relief to a lawyers’ association petition challenging the Kolkata Police ban on Red Road from June 14–21 for PM Modi’s first Kolkata Yoga Day event.

Elaborate preparations are underway for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Kolkata, during which he will participate in West Bengal Foundation Day celebrations and observe International Yoga Day events in the state. This will be the first time the PM will commemorate and observe Yoga Day in Kolkata, with the main event set to be held at Red Road. Big events are being organised at the Red Road, prohibiting pedestrian and vehicular movement for seven long days, affecting the public.

Calcutta HC on 7-day yoga event at Red Road

A lawyers’ association filed a petition challenging the Kolkata Police Commissioner’s notification banning all pedestrian and vehicular movement on Red Road from June 14–21 for Yoga Day prep work. The Calcutta High Court, however, on Thursday, declined interim relief but directed police to arrange alternative routes so both petitioners and the public can reach workplaces during the closure.

The observation stirred debate in the state, with some criticising the double standard — Namaz was restricted in Kolkata during Eid, but PM Modi’s Yoga event got the green signal.

TMC leader, Mahua Moitra, tweeted, "Eid prayers could not be held for 1 hour for 1 day on Red Road, but the same Red Road closed to traffic for a week for Yoga Divas. Abu Taher Khan, Khalilur Rahman, Yusuf Pathan - have the guts to ask your paymasters this question."