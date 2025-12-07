No Muslim votes for West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee? Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir who laid foundation of 'Babri Masjid' in Murshidabad gives BIG warning, says, 'Game-Changer...'

Ahead of West Bengal elections, scheduled for 2026, Ex-Trinamool MLA Humayun Kabir has issued a warning of to the party claiming that their 'Muslim Vote' bank is finished. He also vowed that CM Mamata Banerjee will not return to power for the fourth time. Humayun Kabir was suspended from the party a

Ahead of West Bengal elections, scheduled for 2026, Ex-TMC MLA Humayun Kabir has issued a warning of to the party claiming that their 'Muslim Vote' bank is finished. He also vowed that CM Mamata Banerjee will not return to power for the fourth time. Humayun Kabir was suspended from the party after he proposed to build a new 'replica' of Babri Masjid in West Bengal's Murshidabad.

Humayun Kabir issued a threat to CM Mamata Banerjee and said, "picture abhi baki hai (the climax is yet to arrive).", a sreported by NDTV. He has claimed that he is going to become a game changer in the next year's elections and will take away all Muslim votes from TNC.

West Bengal has over 24.6 million Muslims, making up 27% of the state's population, as per 2011 census. Murshidabad has the highest Muslim population with up to 66.27%. Muslim voters are very significant for CM Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress. The Muslim vote shar has helped the party to form government in previous assembly elections.

Lays foundation of Babri Masjid in Murshidabad

Humayun Kabir laid the foundation stone for the construction of Babri Masjid in Murshidabad's Beldanga. The ceremony was held to coincide with the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition on December 6, 1992.

He said that no one can move a single brick as the 37 per cent Muslim population of Bengal will build it at any cost. While laying the foundation, Kabir said, "I am not doing anything unconstitutional. Anyone can build a temple, anyone can build a church; I will build a mosque. It is being said that we cannot build the Babri Masjid. It is not written anywhere."

Kabir has also warned of the formation of his own party on December 22. He said, "I will form a new party that will work for Muslims. I will field candidates in 135 seats. I will become a game-changer in the Bengal election. I am in touch with AIMIM and will fight the election with them. I had a word with Owasi," he said. He said that the alliance aims to stop both TNC and BJP to form government in West Bengal.

Humayun Kabir was suspended from TMC as a disciplinary action for anti-party activitis as TMC positioned itself as 'secular'.