'No more tarikh-pe-tarikh:' Home Minister Amit Shah ensures speedy justice with new criminal laws

Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to AbRam Khan replicating his signature pose at school annual day: 'Our whole family...'

19-year-old marries 44 years older man, says people mistake us for...

Merry Christmas trailer: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi spend mysterious, violent Xmas eve in Sriram Raghavan thriller

Meet IPS Gaurav Tripathi, son of general store owner, who cracked UPSC with AIR 226; know his success mantra

Meet woman who co-founded firm once worth Rs 3200 crore, she reportedly joined Mukesh Ambani company as…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to AbRam Khan replicating his signature pose at school annual day: 'Our whole family...'

19-year-old marries 44 years older man, says people mistake us for...

Merry Christmas trailer: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi spend mysterious, violent Xmas eve in Sriram Raghavan thriller

Health benefits of spinach in winter

Symptoms of heart attack

Signs of mental health issues

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Bigg Boss 17: Who Is Ayesha Khan? All About Munawar Faruqui's Ex-Girlfriend In The Reality Show

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Merry Christmas trailer: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi spend mysterious, violent Xmas eve in Sriram Raghavan thriller

Wow's Manish Chowdhary on how Mission Start Ab is different from Shark Tank India: 'What you see in 15-minute pitch...'

When Sunny Deol lost his cool on this superstar, choked him during their film shoot, decided never to...

HomeIndia

India

'No more tarikh-pe-tarikh:' Home Minister Amit Shah ensures speedy justice with new criminal laws

The proposed three laws will help deliver speedier justice to the people and ensure there is no “tarikh pe tarikh”, Home Minister Amit Shah asserted in Lok Sabha.

Latest News

PTI

Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 07:13 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Overhauling the criminal justice system of the country, the proposed three laws will help deliver speedier justice to the people and ensure there is no “tarikh pe tarikh”, Home Minister Amit Shah asserted in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Replying to the debate on the bills, Shah said the existing criminal laws – the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Indian Evidence Act and the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) – were reflective of the colonial mindset to punish and not impart justice. Shah said the timeline and financial challenges have been a big barrier to securing justice in the country.

“…justice is not delivered timely. Tarikh pe tarikh milti hain (prolonged trial), police blame courts and government, courts blame the police, and the government holds the police and judiciary responsible. everyone keeps shifting the blame on each other,” he said.

“For the poor, the biggest challenge to get justice is finance...now, we have made many things clear in the new laws…there will be no lingering on,” he said.

The three bills, which were later passed in Lok Sabha to replace the colonial-era criminal laws, seek to bring comprehensive changes to the criminal justice system with a human-centric approach and a focus on imparting justice instead of imposing penalties.

The Home Minister said that now an FIR will have to be filed within three days of receiving the complaint and the preliminary enquiry will have to be finished within 14 days.

“Enquiry report will have to be submitted to a magistrate within 24 hours, the filing of charge sheet cannot be delayed for more than 180 days and even if the investigation is still pending, special permission will have to be taken from the court. The judges will not be able to reserve judgement for more than 45 days..the visit of an FSL team will be mandatory in cases of offence where punishment is more than seven years,” he said.

“Now the accused will get seven days to file a plea for acquittal...The judge has to hold the hearing in those seven days and in a maximum time of 120 days, the case would come to trial.

“There was no time limit for plea bargaining earlier. Now if one accepts their crime within 30 days of the crime then the punishment would be less...There was no provision to present documents during trials. We have made it compulsory to produce all documents within 30 days. No delays will be made in that,” Shah added.

The minister said a provision for “trial in absentia” has also been introduced. “Several cases including those which shook the nation like Mumbai bomb blasts. The accused have taken shelter in Pakistan and trial has not been held… now they will not be mandated to be here...if they do not appear before the court within 90 days, the trial will be conducted in their absence,” he said.

Read: 20 cases of Covid sub-variant JN.1 found in Maharashtra, Kerala, Goa

 

According to Shah, the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, passed by voice vote, were drafted after comprehensive consultations. He said that he had gone through every comma and full stop of the draft legislations before bringing them before the House for approval.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

BB17: After slamming Munawar Faruqui of 'two-timing', Ayesha suggests him OOTD, netizens say 'it's all looking so fake'

Allahabad High Court reserves order on mosque survey in Krishna Janmabhoomi case

Meet actress who became famous for kissing hero, changed religion before marriage, faced many troubles, she is..

Meet actress who made Bollywood debut with Sunny Deol, fell in love with 12 years older Vinod Khanna, later married...

Meet IIT graduate who left government job to found Rs 1100 crore company, started with just Rs…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE