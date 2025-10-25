No more late-night work calls and emails: Kerala’s new bill backs employees’ Right to Disconnect; Here are 5 countries already practising it

Kerala plans to introduce the Right to Disconnect Bill 2025, allowing private-sector employees to log off after work hours without facing penalties. The bill ensures work-life balance, sets up grievance committees, and aligns with global practices from France, Spain, Italy, and Belgium.

In a major step toward improving work-life balance, Kerala is set to introduce the Right to Disconnect Bill 2025 for private sector employees. The proposed legislation will allow workers to disengage from work-related communications once their official working hours end. This means employees won’t be obliged to respond to emails, calls, messages, or video conferences after office hours.

Importantly, the bill safeguards employees from any punitive actions, including demotions, fines, or dismissal, when exercising their right to disconnect. This ensures workers can enjoy personal time without fear of workplace consequences.

To address any disputes or complaints, the bill proposes the creation of a Private Sector Employment Grievance Redressal Committee in each district. The committee will include the regional joint labour commissioner as chairman, the district labour officer as secretary, and the deputy labour commissioner as a member. All members will serve in their official capacities to ensure proper enforcement of the law.

If implemented, Kerala will become the first state in India to legally protect private sector employees’ right to disconnect. The move aligns with global trends, as several countries have already introduced similar laws to protect employees’ personal time.

International Examples of the Right to Disconnect:

France: Introduced in 2017, companies with over 50 employees must limit after-hours work communications. Employees can legally ignore emails outside office hours.

Spain: Since 2018, the Workers’ Statute requires companies to develop policies preventing employees from feeling pressured to respond after work.

Italy: Part of the 2017 Jobs Act, the law allows both public and private sector employees to disconnect during rest periods.

Germany: While no specific law exists, labour courts and company agreements enforce after-hours disconnecting. Many organisations have internal policies to prevent work encroachment.

Belgium: Employers cannot require employees to respond to emails or messages beyond contractual working hours.

Kerala’s Right to Disconnect Bill 2025 represents a progressive step in protecting workers from burnout, promoting mental well-being, and fostering a healthier work culture. By legally defining boundaries between work and personal life, the bill is expected to improve productivity while ensuring employees can recharge after office hours.