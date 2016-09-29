No more 'janata darshan' in future: Akhilesh Yadav

Mulayam Singh Yadav started the janata darshan tradition which was followed up by Akhilesh Yadav.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday announced there will be no 'Janata darshan', a platform where he used to hear grievances of people, in future.

"There will be no Janta Darshan from today onwards," the chief minister's office announced through its Twitter handle. Though no reasons have been cited, sources said the decision has been taken in view of approaching assembly elections and possible engagements of the chief minister in political events. Janata Darshan (meet-the-people) was started when party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav became the chief minister of the state for the first time.

During the programme, the CM met the people, heard their grievances and directed officials concerned to take action. The practice was, however, discontinued when BSP was in power and Mayawati was the chief minister.

The doors of the UP chief minister's residence, 5, Kalidas Marg, were again opened on April 18, 2012 to let in people who visited the state capital for redress of their problems.

It was a radical departure from the five-year stint of Mayawati in 2007-2012 when there was no direct interaction of the CM with the people. Akhilesh Yadav, who had promised a more responsive chief minister's office, had deviated from Mayawati's tradition and opened the door of his residence for people.