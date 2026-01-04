No more in-flight use of power banks to charge devices, DGCA sets new aviation safety rules; check here

What does '6-7' celebration mean? David Warner joins global trend after record BBL century
INDIA
The DGCA said the advisory was issued after a surge in safety incidents around the world where lithium batteries were suspected to be the cause. Several other countries and major airlines -- including Emirates and Singapore Airlines -- have also enforced similar curbs to avoid safety hazards.
India's aviation regulator, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on Sunday said that the use of power banks for charging mobile phones or other gadgets during flights has been banned. The fresh rules also say that power banks cannot be used for charging devices, including through aircraft seat power outlets. The new norms come after several incidents of lithium batteries overheating or catching fire on flights were reported from around the world.
In an advisory, the DGCA directed airlines to review their existing safety risk assessments pertaining to lithium batteries carried by passengers. The aviation watchdog has asked carriers to follow stronger measures to prevent battery-related fires in aircraft cabins as well as to ensure early detection and effective firefighting in case of an incident. It added that cabin crew must be able to recognise early warning signs such as overheating, smoke or flames. They should also use the right firefighting equipment and understand the risks of smoke inhalation, as per the advisory.
