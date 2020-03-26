Headlines

No more HD streaming on celullar network on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, other OTT platforms

However, this only applies to cellular networks and not broadband internet, reports clarified.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 26, 2020, 10:58 PM IST

All over the top (OTT) video streaming platforms that stream films and television over high-speed internet in India have now decided that they will restrict streaming on cellular networks in India to only Standard Definition (SD) content until April 14 because of the complete lockdown in the country for 21 days. Therefore, customers will not be able to stream HD content (films or TV shows) on platforms like Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or TikTok.

High definition (HD) as well as ultra-HD shall both be suspended effective immediately, and the bitrates shall also be lowered to 480p. This measure has been taken to counter the unprecedented surge in mobile internet consumption as India prepares to spend three weeks at home in self-isolation to battle the coronavirus spread.

However, this only applies to cellular networks and not broadband internet, reports clarified.

The decision was taken after a virtual meeting organised by representatives of leaders of the entertainment streaming industry. The virtual meeting was attended by organisations such as Star & Disney India, Google India, Facebook India, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Sony Pictures Networks, Viacom18, Amazon Prime Video, TikTok India, Netflix India, MX Player, and Hotstar.

A lot of the streaming service providers, including YouTube, Netflix, MX Player, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Voot and ZEE5 have already announced that they have started taking steps to reduce strain on the internet.

 

