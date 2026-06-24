No more eggs in Kolkata school midday meals? ISKCON's new PM POSHAN menu triggers debate; Here's what we know

Government school students in Kolkata may soon stop receiving eggs in midday meals as ISKCON prepares to implement the PM POSHAN scheme for nearly 1 lakh children.

Students in many government-run schools across Kolkata may soon stop receiving eggs as part of their midday meals after ISKCON was chosen to implement the PM POSHAN scheme in the city.

The announcement was made as part of the West Bengal government's budget presentation on Monday. Under the new arrangement, ISKCON will prepare and distribute meals to nearly one lakh students studying up to Class VIII in more than 1,800 primary and upper primary schools across Kolkata.

BIG BREAKING CM Suvendu Adhikari announces that ISKCON will provide Mid-Day Meals to school children across Bengal. Pure Sattvik meals to be served under the initiative. pic.twitter.com/A3OHlZaSt7 — Jagat Darak (@jag_ind) June 24, 2026

Why eggs may no longer be on the menu

According to ISKCON Vice-President and spokesperson Radharamn Das, the organisation plans to provide a nutritious vegetarian menu that excludes eggs.

Das argued that eggs are not the only source of protein and said children can receive equivalent or even better nutrition through plant-based alternatives.

'There is a common misconception that eggs are the only rich source of protein. Soya chunks, rajma, paneer, beans, dal and pulses provide substantial protein and essential nutrients. We have dietitians working on the menu to ensure children receive balanced nutrition,' he said.

ISKCON maintains that the new meals will meet or exceed the nutritional benefits currently provided through egg-based menus.

ISKCON Kolkata VP Radharaman Das:

“We are delighted! This is an auspicious step for children. We will serve high-quality, hygienic, sattvik meals with safety tags through our central kitchens.” pic.twitter.com/muA8k4MHqG — Raghu (@IndiaTales7) June 23, 2026

Experience running midday meal programmes

Das highlighted ISKCON's experience in operating school meal programmes across India. Through its Annamitra Foundation, the organisation has been serving midday meals since 2004 and currently operates in several states and cities.

He said the programme has received positive feedback in different parts of the country and expressed confidence that the Kolkata initiative would maintain high standards of food quality and hygiene.

Government defends vegetarian meal plan

West Bengal's School Education Minister Dipak Burman supported the move, saying a well-planned vegetarian diet can adequately meet children's nutritional needs. 'There are millions of people around the world who lead healthy lives on vegetarian diets. Vegetarian meals contain the essential nutrients required for physical growth and development. The idea that eggs are necessary for nutrition is not supported by evidence,' Burman said.

The minister's remarks echoed ISKCON's position that balanced vegetarian meals can effectively replace eggs in school feeding programmes.

Concerns over existing community kitchens

The proposed transition has raised concerns among self-help groups (SHGs) that currently operate community kitchens supplying meals to schools.

Many of these kitchens were established to address space constraints in Kolkata schools and currently provide a varied menu that includes eggs once a week.

Indranil Mukherjee, a representative of one such SHG that supplies meals to 65 schools, said the livelihoods of several workers could be affected if the kitchens are shut down. 'Many people depend on these kitchens for employment. We will continue our work until we receive official instructions,' he said.

Schools focused on food quality

Several school heads indicated that the success of the transition would depend on the quality and nutritional value of the meals provided.

Since eggs are currently served only once a week in many schools, administrators believe students and parents may accept the change if the replacement menu remains nutritious and appealing.

Plans for a centralised automated kitchen

To support the large-scale operation, ISKCON plans to establish a fully automated central kitchen in Kolkata.

The facility will be designed to prepare meals under strict hygienic conditions and distribute hot food to schools in time for lunch every day.

Das said preliminary discussions have already taken place with the School Education Department and that the organisation is searching for a suitable site for the kitchen. The project is expected to take about a month to become operational.

Funding and meal costs

According to ISKCON, the actual cost of preparing high-quality meals is likely to exceed government funding.

However, Das said the organisation has access to a strong network of donors who are willing to support the initiative. 'The food we prepare is considered an offering to the Lord, so we ensure that only the best ingredients are used,' he said.

Increased budget allocation for midday meals

The state budget has proposed increasing the allocation for midday meals at the primary level from Rs 6.78 to Rs 10 per student.

For upper primary students, the allocation remains unchanged at Rs 10.20 per student. The revised funding structure is expected to support the rollout of the new meal programme across Kolkata schools.