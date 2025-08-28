Add DNA as a Preferred Source
'No More 9 Hours A Day...' ! THIS state plans to extend working hours of private employees - Check out the latest proposal of labour department

The state also wants to broaden the range of businesses that are protected by the statute. The proposed proposal would expand the ministry's jurisdiction to include companies with up to 20 employees, whereas currently it only covers those with up to 10.

Pritam Saha

Updated : Aug 28, 2025, 04:35 PM IST

Maharashtra News Update: The Maharashtra government is considering a proposal that could change the working hours of private sector workers. Akash Fundkar, the minister of labor, told PTI that the state is considering raising the maximum number of working hours from 9 to 10 per day. The labor department presented the idea at a recent cabinet meeting in Mumbai, and it is now being explored before a decision is made.

Focus On Global Standards

In order to implement the proposed modifications, the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2017 would need to be modified. The working hours and employment conditions for stores, lodging facilities, entertainment venues, and other private enterprises throughout the state are currently outlined in this statute. In addition to giving workplaces more flexibility, the government thinks the changes could bring state labour laws closer to global standards. 

Increase Employment Opportunities

One of the main adjustments under consideration is raising the amount of overtime that is now allowed from 125 to 144 hours over a three-month period. In order to lessen employee strain, the plan also highlights changes to the laws pertaining to continuous working hours, such as the implementation of required breaks. Allowing women workers to work after the new labor laws are finalized is another important change that is being considered. According to authorities, this will increase employment opportunities.

The state also wants to broaden the range of businesses that are protected by the statute. The proposed proposal would expand the ministry's jurisdiction to include companies with up to 20 employees, whereas currently it only covers those with up to 10. These talks are still in their early stages, Fundkar explained. He pointed out that one of the reasons for the evaluation is that workers in many private organizations already wind up putting in more hours than is recommended without receiving fair compensation. He emphasized, though, that more discussions are still being held and that no decision has been reached.

