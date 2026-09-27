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No more 28-day recharge hassle: Raghav Chadha shares big news for prepaid mobile users

Raghav Chadha shared 'good news' for prepaid mobile users, announcing more flexibility for consumers with monthly plans and greater choice in voice-only and messaging packages. Know more about the new regulations.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 27, 2026, 04:01 PM IST

No more 28-day recharge hassle: Raghav Chadha shares big news for prepaid mobile users
Raghav Chadha announces new telecom regulations, helping low-budget prepaid mobile consumers. (AI-Generated; Instagram: raghavchadha88)
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Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Raghav Chadha announced a 'good news' for prepaid mobile users. Taking to his social media handles, Raghav Chadha shared a clip announcing that the central government has finally introduced the Telecom Consumer Protection (13th Amendment) Regulations, 2026, bringing relief to prepaid mobile users who primarily use phones for SMS and voice calls rather than fast data.

In his post, the BJP MP wrote, ''Good news for Prepaid Mobile Users in India. The Govt just introduced Telecom Consumer Protection (Thirteenth Amendment) Regulations, 2026, consumers will now have:

> 30-day recharge plans, reducing the need for 13 monthly recharges to 12 in a year

> Voice and SMS-only plans for those who do not need data

> More suitable options for low-budget consumers who primarily need basic voice calls.''

Raghav Chadha also informed in the video that he raised the issue in Parliament earlier this year in March to seek greater choice and more affordable options for 'low-budget consumers'.

In the video shared by the BJP MP, he expressed gratitude to the Centre and TRAI for solving the problem of many mobile phone users in the country.

 

What is the new rule?

Under the amended regulations, telecom operators will now have to offer a complete 30-day monthly validity plan for prepaid consumers. Consumers will no longer have to choose from several 28-day plans under the name of monthly packs.

Not only that, but the amended regulations also require telecom operators to provide Special Tariff Vouchers (STVs), which are used only for voice calls and SMS, for those consumers who use mobile phones more for calling and messaging rather than faster data.

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