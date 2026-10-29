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No moon sighting on Karwachauth in Delhi today? IMD issues red alert for heavy rain

IMD issues red alert for North, West Delhi, orange for Central, South East Delhi. Rain and cloudy skies likely to impact Karwa Chauth moon sighting today.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 29, 2026, 04:11 PM IST

No moon sighting on Karwachauth in Delhi today? IMD issues red alert for heavy rain
Delhi weather today
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The India Meteorological Department [IMD] on Thursday issued red and orange alerts for parts of Delhi-NCR over possible moderate to heavy rainfall, raising concerns over Karwa Chauth moon sighting.

According to IMD's nowcast as of around 3:40 pm, a red alert is in place for North Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi and South West Delhi, while an orange alert has been issued for Central Delhi, North East Delhi and South East Delhi. Meanwhile, Gurugram is under a yellow alert until 6 pm.

The minimum temperature in the national capital is expected to settle at around 19 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is likely to reach 26 degrees Celsius on October 29.

Karwa Chauth moon sighting to be impacted?

The unsettled weather could affect Karwa Chauth rituals, as women observing the fast traditionally wait for the moon to appear before breaking their fast.

Amateur weatherman Navdeep Dhaiya also warned that persistent showers and cloud cover could make the evening moon sighting difficult. 

"Karwa Chauth fasting to be impacted by weather! Frequent spells of varied-intensity showers will continue throughout the day along with cloudy conditions in Delhi NCR, Haryana, West UP and Chandigarh. Moon sighting is not expected at night due to overcast conditions; plan accordingly," he said.

IMD has also forecast cloudy skies for the evening, making visibility of the moon difficult across Delhi-NCR.

Delhi 7-day weather forecast

Delhi is likely to witness moderate rain under generally cloudy skies on October 29, with the minimum at 19 degrees Celsius and maximum at 26 degrees Celsius.

Thunderstorms accompanied by rain are forecast for October 30, when the minimum temperature is expected to be 17 degrees Celsius and maximum to reach 27 degrees Celsius.

On October 31, partly cloudy conditions are likely to prevail, with minimum at 18 degrees Celsius and maximum rising to 29 degrees Celsius.

The weather is expected to turn clear on November 1, with temperatures ranging from a minimum of 17 degrees Celsius to a maximum of 30 degrees Celsius.

Clear skies are likely to continue on November 2, as minimum dips to 16 degrees Celsius while maximum remains at 30 degrees Celsius.

Delhi is forecast to experience clear weather on November 3, with minimum at 16 degrees Celsius and maximum at 30 degrees Celsius. The mainly clear conditions are expected to persist on November 4, with minimum at 16 degrees Celsius and maximum reaching 30 degrees Celsius.

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