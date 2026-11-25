An IIT graduate earning Rs 1.27 crore wants a wife who grew up in a small town, moved to a big city and became successful like him.

An IIT graduate earning Rs 1.27 crore a year has gone viral for a marriage requirement that has nothing to do with money, looks or family background. He wants a wife who has lived the same journey as him. The story was shared on X by Jasveer Singh, CEO of Gurugram-based KnotDating. He said it was a requirement he had never heard before.

Stuck between two worlds

He was raised in a tiny town, attended school there till Class 12, then relocated to a large metropolis, enrolled at IIT, and went on to have a prosperous career. But it was hard to locate a spouse. In South Bombay and South Delhi, he had dated women from affluent families. They matched flawlessly on paper, yet something was lacking in practice. Their upbringing, lifestyle, tastes and views on family and relationships were very different from his.

He then met women from small towns, but their interests did not match his after a decade in metro cities. He felt stuck between two worlds. "Women from wealthy metro families understood my present but not my past. Women who had never left small towns understood my past but not my present," he said.

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What he actually wants

His requirement was simple: "I want a woman who grew up in a small town, moved to a big city and made it big." He wants an educated, independent and successful woman who has experienced both worlds. He says women with a similar journey connect with him instantly because they understand both his past and present.

He called it his "Two Nation Theory" two completely different worlds within the same country. Singh claimed that the man was seeking a similar life path rather than a job or family money. He questioned whether this made sense or if the man was merely seeking a female counterpart. A significant internet debate has been triggered by the post.