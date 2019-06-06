No Modi-Imran meet being planned on the sidelines of SCO: MEA

Ministry of External Affairs has said no meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterpart Imran Khan on the sidelines of Shanghai cooperation organization next week in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

MEA's spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, in response to WION's question at the first weekly MEA presser of the new government, said, "To the best of my knowledge no meeting has been planned between PM Modi and Pakistan PM Imran Khan at the SCO Summit in Bishkek."

Speculations were being made that both leaders may meet, especially with the visit of Pakistan Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood to India.

MEA also clarified on his visit saying it was a "personal visit and there was no meeting scheduled" between Pak FS & any Indian official.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan had called PM Modi to congratulate after his victory in the general elections. During the call, PM Modi asked Pak PM to create an environment free of terror.

Ties between the 2 countries are frayed since the Pulwama terror attack on 14th of February whose responsibility was claimed by Pakistan based United Nations listed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad.

India has been asking Pakistan to act on terror and Modi govt's policy in its first tenure has been talks and terror cant go together.

On cross border terror, the spokesperson said Pakistan needs to "walk the talk" & take action against terrorist on its territory.