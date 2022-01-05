‘No mix-and-match of COVID-19 vaccines for precaution doses’: NITI Aayog

Amid increasing reports that the mixing of different COVID-19 vaccines for the third dose can provide a boosted immunity in people, the Centre has provided clarity regarding the administration of the precaution doses for the eligible people.

As per the instructions of the central government, the precautionary or booster dost for frontline workers, healthcare workers and those above 60 with comorbidities will be the same as the first two COVID-19 doses administered to the individual.

Dr VK Paul, Member-Health of the NITI Aayog, said, “Precautionary COVID-19 vaccine dose will be the same vaccine as has been given previously. Those who've received Covaxin will receive Covaxin, those who've received primary two doses of Covishield will receive Covishield.”

Earlier, the NITI Aayog had announced that earlier that there would be no problems in the mixing of vaccine doses when it comes to the booster dose, the Centre has not made any decisions regarding the same yet, and so only the same COVID-19 vaccines will be administered.

The Centre had previously said that the surge of COVID-19 cases across the country is mostly due to the Omicron strain of the virus, which has a higher transmissibility rate than the Delta variant. The government said that they are fully prepared to tackle the new COVID-19 variant and there is no need to panic, though one must observe all the necessary COVID-19 precautions.

Health officials had earlier said, “Upsurge of infections is happening in cities. Omicron is the predominant circulating strain and mass gatherings need to be avoided to reduce the speed of the spread of infection.”

According to a statement of the Union Health Ministry, the COVID-19 cases in India are increasing rapidly. The ministry said, “India reported over 6.3 times rise in Covid cases in the last eight days. There has been a sharp rise in case positivity from 0.79 per cent on December 29 to 5.03 per cent on January 5.”

Amid the COVID-19 surge, several worst-hit states such as Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand and others have been referred to as ‘states of concern’ by the Health Ministry.

(With agency inputs)