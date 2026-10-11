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No metro disruption, no internet shutdown: Supreme Court's message to Centre on CJP protest

No metro shutdown, no internet disruption and no curbs on peaceful protesters — the Supreme Court has laid down clear directions for the Centre and Delhi Police

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 11, 2026, 03:18 PM IST

No metro disruption, no internet shutdown: Supreme Court's message to Centre on CJP protest
Supreme Court directs no restrictions on internet services and the functionality of the Delhi Metro. (AI-Generated)
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The Supreme Court of India on Sunday has directed the central government and the Delhi Police to ensure that Delhi Metro functions as per normal schedules and internet services remain uninterrupted. The court also directed the authorities to review barricading arrangements placed in view of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest unless they are 'absolutely unwarranted'.

SC directs removal of restrictions, review of barricades

A bench of Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana, during a special hearing on Sunday, said that the police must ensure that restrictions are removed and those gathering peacefully shall not be detained. However, the court underlined that necessary restrictions can be placed if the situation requires maintaining law and order.

Supreme Court orders removal of Section 163 notice near courts

''We have been informed that a notice under Section 163 has been imposed in and around the Supreme Court. We direct the authorities to take down the restriction so that there is no apprehension of access to justice with regard to ingress and egress to the Supreme Court or any other court,'' the bench said.

SC says right to protest must follow Police Act

The bench also said that people have a right to protest but should be within the Police Act. ''You have the right to protest; there is no dispute over that. However, the manner in which the protest is conducted must be in accordance with the provisions of the Police Act. You cannot claim that your right to protest takes precedence over the Police Act.''

Hearing comes after release of CJP leaders

The special Supreme Court hearing took place on October 11, hours after CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, and Ashutosh Ranka were released by a special executive magistrate (SEM) after their detention on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the \matter was listed for further hearing on Tuesday, October 13, and the authorities were asked to respond to the allegations of 'illegal detentions'.

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