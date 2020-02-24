Headlines

India

No mention of Gandhi in Sabarmati? Congress questions Trump after US President thanks Modi for ashram visit

Trump concluded the sojourn by writing in the visitor book, 'To my great friend Prime Minister Modi - Thank you for this wonderful visit."

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 24, 2020, 03:53 PM IST

In what comes as a mild note of surprise to Congress, US President Donald Trump on Monday visited the famous Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat but did not mention Mahatma Gandhi in the visitor's note that he signed. Trump wrote in the visitors' book, "To my great friend Prime Minister Modi - Thank you for this wonderful visit." The visitors' book bears the signature of Trump and his wife Melania Trump.

The Sabarmati Ashram, located in Ahmedabad on the banks of river Sabarmati, was one of the most famous residences of Mahatma Gandhi. The ashram was established as a national monument by the Government of India in recognition of the influence the site had on India's struggle for independence against the British.

On his short stopover at Sabarmati en route Motera stadium for the 'Namaste Trump' event, Trump was seen spinning the charkha with his wife Melania Trump. The duo operated the charkha while Mahatma Gandhi's famous hymn 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram" was playing in the background.

The charkha or the spinning wheel became a significant symbol in the freedom struggle, spearheaded by Mahatma Gandhi.

Trump concluded the sojourn by writing in the visitor book, 'To my great friend Prime Minister Modi - Thank you for this wonderful visit."

Shortly after this, Congress leader Manish Tiwari took to Twitter to draw a contrast between how Trump did not mention Gandhi and how former US President Barack Obama had held Gandhi to a high ideal. Notably, Obama had always regarded Gandhi as one of the greatest influences in his life and said that Gandhi was not just a hero to India but also to the whole world.

 

 

However, the ashram's trustee, Kartikeya Sarabhai, said on Monday that Trump was happy to visit the Sabarmati ashram and appreciated the simple lifestyle of Mahatma Gandhi.

"US President was happy to visit the Ashram. While leaving he said that it was a very peaceful experience and appreciated the simple living style of Gandhi ji," Kartikeya said.

As the US President arrived in India on his first official tour, he received a special welcome from his 'friend' Prime Minister Narendra Modi who gave him a hug as he came out of the aircraft.

Trump arrived at around 11:40 AM Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on his first official visit to India in a bid to strengthen ties between the two countries. He was accompanied by the US first lady Melania Trump and daughter Ivanka Trump.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was also present at the airport along with other officials.

Trump's 36-hour stay in India begins with a roadshow, a visit to Sabarmati Ashram and a massive welcome event at Motera Stadium. He will then emplane for Agra where he will take a tour of the Taj Mahal. 

