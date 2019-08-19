No major law and order situation reported across Valley, says J-K Director Information

Headlines

Wordle 786 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 14

Haryana: Curfew to be relaxed in Nuh for 14 hours on August 14, 15

Ahead of BB OTT 2 finale, Abhishek Malhan admitted to hospital, influencer's sister asks fans to pray

Prithvi Shaw slams another century for Northamptonshire in England's One Day Cup 2023

Himachal weather news: All schools, colleges to remain closed on August 14 in view of heavy rainfall

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Wordle 786 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 14

Himachal weather news: All schools, colleges to remain closed on August 14 in view of heavy rainfall

UAE Astronaut shares breathtaking glimpse of Himalayas from space, see pics

AI imagines Marvel, DC superheroes in Made In Heaven 3

India vs Pakistan: 10 iconic moments of age-old rivalry

10 desi drinks to boost your iron levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Beas Overflows in Himachal, 'Red' Alert in Uttarakhand; More Rains Likely In Bihar, Jharkhand

'Leave as soon as possible': Centre's advice to Indian citizens in violence-hit Niger

Big Revamp of criminal laws: Centre brings Bills to replace IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act

Ahead of BB OTT 2 finale, Abhishek Malhan admitted to hospital, influencer's sister asks fans to pray

Dharmendra reacts emotionally after seeing Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Esha Deol together at Gadar 2 screening

Vivek Agnihotri asks fans to decide The Vaccine War release date, netizens suggest a clash with Salaar

HomeIndia

India

No major law and order situation reported across Valley, says J-K Director Information

There has been no major law and order situation reported across the valley and life is returning to normal, said Syed Sehrish Asgar, Director of Information and Public Relations of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 19, 2019, 09:01 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

There has been no major law and order situation reported across the valley and life is returning to normal, said Syed Sehrish Asgar, Director of Information and Public Relations of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference here, Asgar said, "The public, in general, has been cooperative. Some rumours were spread yesterday by certain elements, the government urges people not to believe in any kind of rumour-mongering by the vested interests."

"No incident of law and order has been reported in the Jammu region," she added.
DIG Central Kashmir, V K Birdi said, "All the areas where relaxations have been extended have been peacefull. There were some minor incidents of stone-pelting in certain pockets but those were dealt as per law and miscreants were dispersed."

Birdi reiterated that as far as law and order is considered across the valley, there was no major law and order incident reported today.
"The situation is being monitored very closely and it is returning slowly back to normal," he said.

The union government recently scrapped Article 370 which accorded a special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The region is now divided into two union territories of Ladakh- without a legislature, and Jammu and Kashmir- with the legislature. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Not Sangam or Naaz, but this film was the first Indian movie to be shot abroad

Meet IAS Ajay Kumar, IIT alumnus who didn't settle for IPS posting, cracked UPSC again with AIR...

UP government's new step to boost connectivity to Jewar Airport; check details

Dehydration: Here's how to know if you are dehydrated

Meet Hari Chandana Dasari, IAS officer who left lucrative job in London to crack UPSC in second attempt

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE