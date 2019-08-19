No major law and order situation reported across Valley, says J-K Director Information

There has been no major law and order situation reported across the valley and life is returning to normal, said Syed Sehrish Asgar, Director of Information and Public Relations of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

There has been no major law and order situation reported across the valley and life is returning to normal, said Syed Sehrish Asgar, Director of Information and Public Relations of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference here, Asgar said, "The public, in general, has been cooperative. Some rumours were spread yesterday by certain elements, the government urges people not to believe in any kind of rumour-mongering by the vested interests."

"No incident of law and order has been reported in the Jammu region," she added.

DIG Central Kashmir, V K Birdi said, "All the areas where relaxations have been extended have been peacefull. There were some minor incidents of stone-pelting in certain pockets but those were dealt as per law and miscreants were dispersed."

Birdi reiterated that as far as law and order is considered across the valley, there was no major law and order incident reported today.

"The situation is being monitored very closely and it is returning slowly back to normal," he said.

The union government recently scrapped Article 370 which accorded a special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The region is now divided into two union territories of Ladakh- without a legislature, and Jammu and Kashmir- with the legislature.