No longer WFH for govt employees: Why did Delhi CM Rekha Gupta roll back fuel-saving measures?

Regular office operations are restored, though staggered office timings will continue to manage traffic. A formal order regarding the withdrawal of the WFH facility is expected to be issued today.

Government employees can no longer avail the work from home arrangement as Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has approved the withdrawal of the WFH policy. Regular office operations are restored, though staggered office timings will continue to manage traffic. A formal order regarding the withdrawal of the WFH facility is expected to be issued today.

The Delhi government has also revised the office timings for the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD). As per the revised schedule, the timings for GNCTD offices will now be from 10:00 AM to 6:30 PM. The timings for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will remain the same, functioning from 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM.

Why did Delhi CM Rekha Gupta end WFH?

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Rekha Gupta lifted the Work from Home on Wednesdays & Saturday, noting the geopolitical situation has practically normalised.

"Now that the geopolitical situation has practically normalised. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has approved the withdrawal of Work from Home on Wednesdays & Saturdays. The order will be issued today," the Delhi CMO stated. The order will be issued today," the Delhi CMO stated.

Although fuel prices have fallen, with the government stressing that there is no crisis amid hopes of the West Asia conflict progressing on a positive note, the situation remains uncertain.

Delhi CM had rolled out several fuel-saving and pollution-control measures after PM Narendra Modi’s call to support economic resilience amid West Asia-related global uncertainties. Key steps included two days of WFH weekly for govt staff, "Metro Monday" for ministers to use public transport, a 1-year freeze on foreign visits, a 6-month ban on buying new petrol/diesel/CNG/hybrid govt vehicles, and a weekly "No Vehicle Day" appeal to citizens.

Institutions were also told to hold more online hearings and lectures. Now, with the situation "deemed stable", the government has ended WFH and other curbs. Regular office operations are restored, though staggered office timings will continue to manage traffic.

Is the geopolitical condition normal?

As far as global confliict concerned, the tension involving Israel, Gaza, and Iran-backed groups is still ongoing, with US-Iran peace talks always on pedestal. Oil prices and shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz remain affected, impacting energy, food, and defense supply chains. The global uncertainty from the above is keeping fuel, food, and freight costs volatile, putting even India under stress. Though the government iis slowly moving from "crisis mode" back to regular operations, the underlying geopolitical risks from West Asia conflict remain.