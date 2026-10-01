'No license renewal, blacklist offenders': Supreme Court pushes strict action on pending challans

The directive is part of a nationwide push to strengthen the electronic enforcement of road-safety laws, while also tightening the noose on individuals with unpaid fines, according to the Hindustan Times.

In a bid to strengthen electronic enforcement of road safety laws, the Supreme Court on Thursday asked all states and Union Territories to suspend vehicle-related services for people with unpaid traffic fines, Hindustan Times reported.

The directive is part of a nationwide push to strengthen the electronic enforcement of road-safety laws, while also tightening the noose on individuals with unpaid fines, according to the Hindustan Times.

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan directed that vehicles with pending e-challans be blacklisted on the central Parivahan portal, preventing their sale or transfer.

'Suspend driving licence renewals': SC

Authorities have been asked to suspend driving licence renewals and move to suspend existing licences in cases involving multiple violations, according to HT.

The apex court said merely issuing e-challans in large numbers was not effective unless recovery of fines was ensured.

The court was informed that against outstanding e-challans worth Rs 49,194.05 crore issued over a period, only Rs 26,175.05 crore had been recovered.

“What is expected of the authorities insofar as effective implementation of recovery of fine etc. is concerned is to freeze the online services for vehicles which have outstanding amounts. The Authorities shall bar from renewing registration certificate, issuing duplicate registration certificate and also shall not entertain any request for updating owner’s address etc", the Bench said.

'D eny fitness certificates': SC

The court also directed to deny fitness certificates to the offenders. “The authorities shall also deny fitness certificate until all pending traffic fines are entirely cleared and further there should be blacklisting of the vehicle concerned on the Parivahan Portal," said the Court.

In case of multiple violations, the Bench said, authorities will require to suspend driving license as well as pause its renewal. “What is most important is that no center should be permitted to issue PUC certificate," it said.