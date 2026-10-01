FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Shaktimaan actor Mukesh Khanna slams Ranbir Kapoor for playing Lord Ram in Ramayana: 'You made him...'

Shaktimaan actor Mukesh Khanna slams Ranbir Kapoor for playing Lord Ram

Jim Carrey gets married for third time, secretly ties the knot with longtime girlfriend Min Ah at 64

Jim Carrey gets married for third time, secretly ties the knot with GF Min Ah

What saved flydubai flight from crashing despite sudden fall of 14,000? Details here

‘How did it not crash?’: Aviation experts shocked as Flydubai plane survives

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

'No license renewal, blacklist offenders': Supreme Court pushes strict action on pending challans

The directive is part of a nationwide push to strengthen the electronic enforcement of road-safety laws, while also tightening the noose on individuals with unpaid fines, according to the Hindustan Times.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 01, 2026, 02:38 PM IST

'No license renewal, blacklist offenders': Supreme Court pushes strict action on pending challans
Representative image
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a bid to strengthen electronic enforcement of road safety laws, the Supreme Court on Thursday asked all states and Union Territories to suspend vehicle-related services for people with unpaid traffic fines, Hindustan Times reported.

The directive is part of a nationwide push to strengthen the electronic enforcement of road-safety laws, while also tightening the noose on individuals with unpaid fines, according to the Hindustan Times.

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan directed that vehicles with pending e-challans be blacklisted on the central Parivahan portal, preventing their sale or transfer.

'Suspend driving licence renewals': SC

Authorities have been asked to suspend driving licence renewals and move to suspend existing licences in cases involving multiple violations, according to HT.

The apex court said merely issuing e-challans in large numbers was not effective unless recovery of fines was ensured.

The court was informed that against outstanding e-challans worth Rs 49,194.05 crore issued over a period, only Rs 26,175.05 crore had been recovered.

“What is expected of the authorities insofar as effective implementation of recovery of fine etc. is concerned is to freeze the online services for vehicles which have outstanding amounts. The Authorities shall bar from renewing registration certificate, issuing duplicate registration certificate and also shall not entertain any request for updating owner’s address etc", the Bench said.

'Deny fitness certificates': SC

The court also directed to deny fitness certificates to the offenders. “The authorities shall also deny fitness certificate until all pending traffic fines are entirely cleared and further there should be blacklisting of the vehicle concerned on the Parivahan Portal," said the Court.

In case of multiple violations, the Bench said, authorities will require to suspend driving license as well as pause its renewal. “What is most important is that no center should be permitted to issue PUC certificate," it said.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
New Money Rules From October 1: What changes in Banking, Tax, UPI & Savings? Check full list
New Money Rules From October 1: What changes in Banking, Tax, UPI & Savings?
Drishyam 3: Jaideep Ahlawat admits he was 'very conscious' to do Ajay Devgn film, after Akshaye Khanna's exit: 'I think pressure is...'
Drishyam 3: Jaideep Ahlawat admits he was 'very conscious' to do Ajay Devgn film
'No license renewal, blacklist offenders': Supreme Court pushes strict action on pending challans
'No license renewal, blacklist offenders': SC's strict action on pending challan
Pilot, plumber, dentist: Meet 5 heroes who helped during Flydubai flight scare
Pilot, plumber, dentist: Meet 5 heroes who helped during Flydubai flight scare
Rs 96 per dollar and $100 per barrel of oil: Why India's economy faces a double whammy from Iran crisis?
Rs 96 per dollar and $100 per barrel of oil: Why India faces double whammy?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement