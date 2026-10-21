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No lessons learnt from IIT Mumbai, student kills himself in ICT hostel

Second-year ICT Mumbai student Siddhesh Patil, 19, found dead in Hostel 5 room Tuesday night, police register ADR; comes a month after IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode's death.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 21, 2026, 04:08 PM IST

No lessons learnt from IIT Mumbai, student kills himself in ICT hostel
ICT Mumbai hostel, where student Siddhesh Patil was found dead.
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A 19-year-old student of Mumbai's Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) died by suicide in his hostel room on Tuesday night. The student has been identified as Siddhesh Patil, a second-year Chemical Engineering student. He was found in his room on the second floor of Hostel 5 at ICT's Matunga campus.

Death confirmed; police registered an ADR

The incident occurred between 10 pm and midnight on Tuesday, resulting in a confirmed death, as stated by a senior institute official who reported it to the police immediately. Matunga police said they received information about the death late at night. "A 19-year-old second-year Chemical Engineering student at the Institute of Chemical Technology was found dead in his hostel room. We have registered an Accidental Death Report," police said.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of an incident involving a student. Police are interviewing hostel staff, friends, and classmates, while the institute is cooperating with the authorities. ICT officials have not released a detailed statement yet.

Second campus death raises mental health concerns

This marks the second student death in a Mumbai college hostel recently, following the death of Sahil Wakode from IIT Bombay last month. This incident sparked ongoing student protests addressing mental health support, academic pressure, and calls for improved institutional accountability.

Also read: Lawrence Bishnoi, Salman Khan and January 4, 2018: Jodhpur Court Connection Explained

The incident at ICT has raised concerns about student well-being in Mumbai's leading engineering institutes, like ICT and IIT Bombay. Experts and student groups advocate for better counselling support, routine mental health assessments, and enhanced communication between students and faculty. Ongoing investigations into the ICT case have been confirmed by the police.

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