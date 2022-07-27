Search icon
No Kashmiri Pandit left Valley in 2022, six killed by terrorists since 2020: MHA

Excluding security forces, nine government employees have died in terror-related incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, informed MHA.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 07:10 PM IST

Employees from the Kashmiri Pandits community stage a protest demanding for relocation of their job, on July 22, 2022 | Photo: ANI

Not a single Kashmiri Pandit has left the Kashmir valley during this year, the Rajya Sabha was informed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday. In the last 3 years - 2020, 2021 and 2022 - six Kashmiri Pandits were killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir in total, it was also informed based on another data. 

The data was provided by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in a written reply to a query made by Samajwadi Party MP Javed Ali Khan.

"As per the records, no Kashmiri Pandit has left the Kashmir Valley during 2022," Rai responded. 

The data holds significance at this time as there has been a rise in targeted killings in the valley, with victims also including Kashmiri Pandits. Furthermore, the data also appears to contradict recent reports of Kashmiri Pandits leaving the Union Territory.
Deaths in terror related incidents in Jammu and Kashmir
Of the six deaths of Kashmiri Pandits in the last three years, one was killed in 2020 while 4 were killed in 2021. One has been killed in 2022 till July 20, it was revealed. 

Excluding security forces, nine government employees have also died in terror-related incidents in the valley, it was informed by the minister in a separate reply. This includes one Kashmiri Pandit.

Break up of Kashmiri Pandits residing in the valley

As per data shared by the MHA, 6,514 Kashmiri Pandits were residing in the Valley till July 20, 2022. Of these, the maximum (2,639) reside in Kulgam district, followed by Budgam (1,204), Anantnag (808), Pulwama (579), Srinagar (455), Shopian (320), Baramulla (294), Ganderbal (130), Bandipora (66) and Kupwara (19).

As per a separate data, the number as of 2019 in the valley was 6,432 Kashmiri Pandits. It was further revealed that incidents of terror attacks in the valley have declined from 417 in 2018 to 229 in 2021.

(With inputs from ANI)

