The grenade explosion, which occurred near the busy Sunday market across from the Tourist Reception Centre, left at least 12 people injured.

Following the grenade attack in Srinagar on Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed concern over the recent increase in attacks and encounters dominating the headlines in the union territory. He condemned the targeting of civilians, stating that "there can be no justification for targeting innocent civilians." Omar Abdullah urged security forces to put an end to this “spurt of attacks” to restore public safety. "The last few days have been dominated by headlines of attacks & encounters in parts of the valley. Today’s news of a grenade attack on innocent shoppers at the ‘Sunday market’ in Srinagar is deeply disturbing. There can be no justification for targeting innocent civilians. The security apparatus must do everything possible to end this spurt of attacks at the earliest so that people can go about their lives without any fear," he posted on X.

The grenade explosion, which occurred near the busy Sunday market across from the Tourist Reception Centre, left at least 12 people injured. Reacting to the incident, Jammu and Kashmir Congress leader Ravinder Sharma alleged that the attack was part of a larger conspiracy. "This is a conspiracy to disturb the atmosphere here. Such incidents have increased ever since elections have been held and the new government has been formed... The Sunday market is mostly crowded. I will pray for the well-being of those injured in the attack... This proves that militancy is still there in the valley... the Central government has the entire law and order and security apparatus in its hand. We call for strict action," he stated.

Meanwhile, the National Conference (NC), currently in power, called for an investigation into the rise in terrorist incidents since Omar Abdullah took office. NC President Farooq Abdullah claimed certain elements were attempting to destabilize the government, telling PTI, "Violence is taking place. There should be an investigation into it. Those involved should be arrested alive. We will get to know who is doing it because there are attempts to defame us."