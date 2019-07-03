No interim president, Rahul Gandhi to stay party chief till his successor is appointed: Congress

Rahul Gandhi continues to be Congress president till his resignation is accepted by the CWC and a new chief is appointed after due process, top Congress sources said on Wednesday.

This comes amid speculation that veteran Congress leader Motilal Vora may take over as Congress president till a successor of Rahul Gandhi is appointed.

Gandhi on Wednesday removed 'Congress president' from his Twitter bio, barely an hour after he posted a 4-page statement reiterating that he has stepped down as the party chief.

His new Twitter bio reads - "This is the official account of Rahul Gandhi | Member of the Indian National Congress | Member of Parliament."

Asserting that he is no longer the Congress president, Gandhi on Wednesday said in a letter that it had been an honour to serve the party whose values and ideals have served as the "lifeblood of this beautiful nation".

As president of the Congress, he said he was responsible for the party's loss in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

In a four-page open letter that he shared on Twitter, Mr Gandhi said he takes responsibility for the Congress' drubbing in the 2019 national polls.

"As President of the Congress Party, I am responsible for the loss of the 2019 election. Accountability is critical for the future growth of our party. It is for this reason that I have resigned as Congress President," he said.

"My fight has never been a simple battle for political power. I have no hatred or anger towards the BJP but every living cell in my body instinctively resists their idea of India," the Wayanad MP said.

Gandhi, who suggested that the Congress Working Committee be entrusted with the task of finding a new party president and it would not be correct for him to select his successor, also said he owes the country and his organisation a debt of tremendous gratitude and love.

(With PTI inputs)