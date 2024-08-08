Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This trilogy grossed Rs 136000 crore at box office, but cast just got 'free sandwiches', lead actor was paid Rs 80 lakh

'No interference in freedom...': Kiren Rijiju backs Waqf Bill in Lok Sabha

'No interference in freedom...', says Kiren Rijiju as he backs Waqf Bill in Lok Sabha

Vikram Bhatt reveals why Aamir Khan never worked with him after Ghulam: 'I can't endlessly wait for...'

Bangladesh: BNP-Jamaat alliance poses danger to India's security

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This trilogy grossed Rs 136000 crore at box office, but cast just got 'free sandwiches', lead actor was paid Rs 80 lakh

This trilogy grossed Rs 136000 crore at box office, but cast just got 'free sandwiches', lead actor was paid Rs 80 lakh

'No interference in freedom...', says Kiren Rijiju as he backs Waqf Bill in Lok Sabha

'No interference in freedom...', says Kiren Rijiju as he backs Waqf Bill in Lok Sabha

'No interference in freedom...': Kiren Rijiju backs Waqf Bill in Lok Sabha

'No interference in freedom...': Kiren Rijiju backs Waqf Bill in Lok Sabha

9 box office disasters that became cult classics

9 box office disasters that became cult classics

Tips to improve liver health

Tips to improve liver health

7 most dangerous fish in the world 

7 most dangerous fish in the world 

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे बांग्लादेशी, तभी निकला धीमी आंच पर पका हुआ Virat Kohli, Video हुआ Viral

प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे बांग्लादेशी, तभी निकला धीमी आंच पर पका हुआ Virat Kohli, Video हुआ Viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 4 affordable plans with benefits priced at...

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 4 affordable plans with benefits priced at...

Inside Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Ambani's exotic jewellery collection

Inside Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Ambani's exotic jewellery collection

Meet actress, 'bombshell of 2000s' who left India, shares videos of her plush home, now living in...

Meet actress, 'bombshell of 2000s' who left India, shares videos of her plush home, now living in...

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Stalwart Communist Leader And Former West Bengal CM, Passes Away At 80

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Stalwart Communist Leader And Former West Bengal CM, Passes Away At 80

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Explained: How Did Vinesh Phogat Miss Medal In Paris Olympics 2024?

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Explained: How Did Vinesh Phogat Miss Medal In Paris Olympics 2024?

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: Vinesh Phogat Appeals To CAS, Asks For Joint Olympic Silver In Paris

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: Vinesh Phogat Appeals To CAS, Asks For Joint Olympic Silver In Paris

This trilogy grossed Rs 136000 crore at box office, but cast just got 'free sandwiches', lead actor was paid Rs 80 lakh

This trilogy grossed Rs 136000 crore at box office, but cast just got 'free sandwiches', lead actor was paid Rs 80 lakh

Gulshan Devaiah says giving silver medal to Vinesh Phogat at Paris Olympics 2024 would be ‘unfair’ to other athletes

Gulshan Devaiah says giving silver medal to Vinesh Phogat at Paris Olympics 2024 would be ‘unfair’ to other athletes

Vikram Bhatt reveals why Aamir Khan never worked with him after Ghulam: 'I can't endlessly wait for...'

Vikram Bhatt reveals why Aamir Khan never worked with him after Ghulam: 'I can't endlessly wait for...'

HomeIndia

India

'No interference in freedom...', says Kiren Rijiju as he backs Waqf Bill in Lok Sabha

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday, i.e., August 8, tabled the Waqf Act Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 08, 2024, 03:26 PM IST

'No interference in freedom...', says Kiren Rijiju as he backs Waqf Bill in Lok Sabha
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju (Image/Sansad TV)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday, i.e., August 8, backed the Waqf Act Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha and affirmed that the bill doesn't allow any interferences in the freedom of religious bodies. 

The Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister tabled the bill in the Lok Sabha amid sloganeering by the opposition. 

"With this bill, there is no interference in the freedom of any religious body. Forget about taking anyone's rights, this bill has been brought to give rights to those who never got them. This bill being brought today is based on the report of Sachar committee (which called for reform) which you made (Congress)", Kiren Rijiju said as he moved the bill in the Lok Sabha.

He further urged the opposition to 'think before opposing' the bill.

"Stop opposing this bill, this will go down in history, whoever has opposed it and whoever has supported it. So before opposing the bill, think about thousands of poor people, women, and children and respect them," Rijiju added.

The Waqf Act Amendment Bill seeks to 'effectively address' matters related to powers of the Waqf Boards across the country as well as registration and survey of waqf properties and removal of encroachments.

Through the Waqf Act Amendment Bill, the central government aims to curb the powers of the Waqf Boards and it also provides for an increased government regulation.The Bill also provides for defining "waqf" as waqf by any person practising Islam for at least five years and having ownership of such properties.

The amendment also aims to ensure that the creation of Waqf-alal-aulad does not lead to the denial of inheritance rights to Muslim women.

In additon, the proposed bill seeks to omit provisions related to "waqf by user". The bill also consists of provisions to grant power to the District Collector to decide whether a property is waqf property or government land and the decision shall be final.

The property cannot be deemed a Waqf property unless the District Collector submits its report to the government.

In case of disputes, one can take the matter to the respective High Courts.

The introduction of the Waqf Act Amendment Bill has triggered a political slugfest in the country with the opposition MPs of the INDIA bloc claiming that the government aims to deprive the Muslim cmmunity of their lands, assets and freedom to manage religious affairs

The ruling NDA, on the other hand, has been saying that the bill has been being demanded by the Muslim community itself.

With inputs from ANI. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'My career is done...': What Vinesh Phogat had said ahead of Paris Olympics 2024

'My career is done...': What Vinesh Phogat had said ahead of Paris Olympics 2024

Bangladesh crisis highlights: Muhammad Yunus to head interim govt in Bangladesh

Bangladesh crisis highlights: Muhammad Yunus to head interim govt in Bangladesh

Vinesh Phogat appeals Paris Olympics disqualification at CAS, demands joint silver, verdict today

Vinesh Phogat appeals Paris Olympics disqualification at CAS, demands joint silver, verdict today

Balancing Security and Usability in Software Design

Balancing Security and Usability in Software Design

Meet Ajay Devgn's actress who is Hema Malini's cousin, had to struggle for films, know her connection to Juhi Chawla

Meet Ajay Devgn's actress who is Hema Malini's cousin, had to struggle for films, know her connection to Juhi Chawla

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 4 affordable plans with benefits priced at...

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 4 affordable plans with benefits priced at...

Inside Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Ambani's exotic jewellery collection

Inside Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Ambani's exotic jewellery collection

Meet actress, 'bombshell of 2000s' who left India, shares videos of her plush home, now living in...

Meet actress, 'bombshell of 2000s' who left India, shares videos of her plush home, now living in...

This 72-year-old beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas to be Asia's highest-paid actor, earns Rs 280 crore per film

This 72-year-old beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas to be Asia's highest-paid actor, earns Rs 280 crore per film

Meet actress who was called second Aishwarya Rai, flopped in Bollywood, battled autoimmune disorder, found success in...

Meet actress who was called second Aishwarya Rai, flopped in Bollywood, battled autoimmune disorder, found success in...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement