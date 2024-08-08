'No interference in freedom...', says Kiren Rijiju as he backs Waqf Bill in Lok Sabha

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday, i.e., August 8, tabled the Waqf Act Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday, i.e., August 8, backed the Waqf Act Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha and affirmed that the bill doesn't allow any interferences in the freedom of religious bodies.

The Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister tabled the bill in the Lok Sabha amid sloganeering by the opposition.

"With this bill, there is no interference in the freedom of any religious body. Forget about taking anyone's rights, this bill has been brought to give rights to those who never got them. This bill being brought today is based on the report of Sachar committee (which called for reform) which you made (Congress)", Kiren Rijiju said as he moved the bill in the Lok Sabha.

He further urged the opposition to 'think before opposing' the bill.

"Stop opposing this bill, this will go down in history, whoever has opposed it and whoever has supported it. So before opposing the bill, think about thousands of poor people, women, and children and respect them," Rijiju added.

The Waqf Act Amendment Bill seeks to 'effectively address' matters related to powers of the Waqf Boards across the country as well as registration and survey of waqf properties and removal of encroachments.

Through the Waqf Act Amendment Bill, the central government aims to curb the powers of the Waqf Boards and it also provides for an increased government regulation.The Bill also provides for defining "waqf" as waqf by any person practising Islam for at least five years and having ownership of such properties.

The amendment also aims to ensure that the creation of Waqf-alal-aulad does not lead to the denial of inheritance rights to Muslim women.

In additon, the proposed bill seeks to omit provisions related to "waqf by user". The bill also consists of provisions to grant power to the District Collector to decide whether a property is waqf property or government land and the decision shall be final.

The property cannot be deemed a Waqf property unless the District Collector submits its report to the government.

In case of disputes, one can take the matter to the respective High Courts.

The introduction of the Waqf Act Amendment Bill has triggered a political slugfest in the country with the opposition MPs of the INDIA bloc claiming that the government aims to deprive the Muslim cmmunity of their lands, assets and freedom to manage religious affairs

The ruling NDA, on the other hand, has been saying that the bill has been being demanded by the Muslim community itself.

With inputs from ANI.