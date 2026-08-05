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No insurance, no fuel? What Supreme Court's proposal could mean for every vehicle owner

The apex court was hearing an appeal, National Insurance Co Ltd v Smt Thungala Dhana Laxmi, concerning a motor accident compensation dispute. While dismissing the insurer's appeal, the Court addressed systemic issues relating to motor insurance coverage across the country.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 05, 2026, 10:16 AM IST

No insurance, no fuel? What Supreme Court's proposal could mean for every vehicle owner
No insurance, no fuel? What Supreme Court's proposal could mean for every vehicle owner (Source: Filephoto/ANI)
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The Supreme Court has asked the Centre to launch a pilot 'no insurance, no fuel' project and extend the mandatory third-party motor insurance requirement for new vehicles to four years for cars and six years for two-wheelers. The apex court noted that despite a direction issued eight years ago, several vehicles remain uninsured. Therefore, the Court directed the increase of the term for new policies, despite the objection by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India and the General Insurance Council.

Why the Supreme Court proposes 'no fuel, no insurance' pilot project

"We notice that despite eight years having passed from the said direction, a large number of vehicles remain uninsured. While the IRDAI (Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority) and GIC (General Insurance Council) have recommended that this period not be enhanced, we are of the view that it is in the interest of road safety that the period be enhanced by one year," the court observed. 

The apex court was hearing an appeal, National Insurance Co Ltd v Smt Thungala Dhana Laxmi, concerning a motor accident compensation dispute. While dismissing the insurer's appeal, the Court addressed systemic issues relating to motor insurance coverage across the country, including the widespread non-compliance with Section 146 of the Motor Vehicles Act, and the need for a uniform motor insurance policy structure.  

The Court expressed concern that nearly 56% of vehicles on Indian roads are uninsured, citing a Parliamentary Standing Committee report that found 16.54 crore of India's 30.48 crore vehicles lack valid insurance. The Court said this leaves road accident victims struggling to obtain compensation, often forcing them into prolonged legal battles. The court highlighted the seriousness of the issue by noting that India recorded over 4.87 lakh road accidents in 2024.

To address the issues, the Bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and Augustine George Masih directed the government to extend the mandatory third-party insurance period for new vehicles, directing that new cars must now have four years of third-party insurance and new two-wheelers six years, up from the current three and five years, respectively.  The Court also directed the integration of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras, the Insurance Information Bureau database, and the VAHAN portal to detect uninsured vehicles and generate e-challans. 

It further proposed linking fuel supply at petrol pumps to valid insurance status and directed that police personnel be equipped with handheld devices or mobile applications to verify insurance coverage in real time and issue challans where necessary.

What could it mean for vehicle owners?

The proposal could strengthen road safety enforcement and improve compensation for accident victims. According to Section 146 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, motor vehicles plying on Indian roads to compulsorily have an insurance policy covering third-party risks. Such offenders are punishable under section 196 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The first offence faces imprisonment up to three months, or a fine of Rs. 2,000 or both, while the subsequent offence faces imprisonment up to three months, or a fine of Rs. 4,000 or both.

Vehicle owners need to check the status of motor third party insurance of their respective motor vehicles and obtain/renew their insurance at the earliest, if not done already.

Though existing law makes third-party insurance mandatory, the Supreme Court's no insurance no fuel proposal does not explicitly authorise petrol pumps to refuse fuel to uninsured vehicles. Implementing such a system may require new rules, technological integration with databases like VAHAN, and clear guidelines for fuel stations. There are also concerns about data verification, technical failures, and the burden on petrol pump operators.

The immediate impact on vehicle owners would be to keep insurance policies renewed at all times. An expired policy could potentially mean being denied fuel, disrupting daily commutes, commercial transport, and emergency travel unless exemptions are provided. The proposal could also increase insurance coverage among the millions, reducing the financial burden on accident victims. Its success will depend on whether the government can create a legally sound and practical mechanism that balances public safety with the convenience and rights of vehicle owners.

 

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