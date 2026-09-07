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No immediate relief for Swatantra Bhardwaj as Delhi court extends custody till Sept 21

Swatantra Bhardwaj will remain in custody till September 21 as the Delhi court extends his judicial remand by 14 days over the alleged Jantar Mantar assault case.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 07, 2026, 08:23 PM IST

No immediate relief for Swatantra Bhardwaj as Delhi court extends custody till Sept 21
Swatantra Bhardwaj to remain in custody till September 21. (Screengrab from ANI video)
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A Delhi court on Monday extended the judicial custody of influencer and activist Swatantra Bhardwaj by 14 days. This means he will remain in judicial custody till September 21 in connection with the alleged assault of a protester's father during a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demonstration in Delhi. Special Judge Saurabh Pratap Singh Laler of Patiala House Courts passed the order after Swatantra was produced through video conferencing from Tihar Jail, after the expiry of his one-day police custody.

 

After his arrest, Swatantra was sent to one-day police custody and was later placed in judicial custody. The Delhi Police had moved an application seeking 14 days of judicial custody for the influencer. On Monday, the court further remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody. He will next be produced before the court on September 21.

 

Why was Swatantra Bhardwaj arrested?

 

Swatantra Bhardwaj was arrested from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, by the Delhi Police on September 4 and was brought to Delhi. He was arrested after a complaint was filed related to an assault on Sanjay Azad, the father of a student protester during the CJP demonstration at Jantar Mantar on June 23.

 

Later, the Delhi Police added provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and criminal intimidation to the FIR. Apart from this, a separate POCSO case was also registered in connection with alleged threats to the minor.

 

The matter gained traction after a podcast interview of Swatantra Bhardwaj went viral, where he claimed that he had hit Sanjay Azad on the head. The incident reportedly took place on June 23. The Delhi Police had earlier said that Sanjay Azad sustained a head injury from a kada during a scuffle.

 

(With ANI inputs)

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