No idea what's happening in polls in 'modern electronic times': Congress' TS Singh Deo on LS debacle

He also took a jibe at the usage of EVMs, citing countries that have left using it.

Chhattisgarh minister and senior Congress leader TS Singh Deo on Saturday questioned BJP's mammoth victory in the recent general elections, stating that even the winning party wasn't expecting such results and was unaware of how they managed to win.

Speaking to reporters here, Deo said, "We discussed many issues but couldn't shortlist any which may seem like a cause of defeat. People were of the view that for the first time, even BJP workers did not burn crackers after their win. They weren't even expecting these results. No sweets were distributed and despite getting 300 seats, BJP's celebration wasn't as it used to be before. When even they don't know how they won, how would we know?"

Deo also spoke against the usage of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the election and said, "After results, it is useless to discuss this, although I personally believe that the EVM has become very controversial. Japan, Germany, US have left it, why are we still using it ?"

Taking a jibe on the usage of the EVMs, he further said, "I have political experience of 45 years. Previously we were able to predict polling with near-exact accuracy. Now the times have changed, this is new, electronic time and don't know what is happening."

Deo also said that the state Congress has passed a resolution urging Congress president Rahul Gandhi to take back his resignation from the post of party's chief.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections BJP has won nine seats out of 11 in Chhattisgarh.