No idea what's happening in polls in 'modern electronic times': Congress' TS Singh Deo on LS debacle

Headlines

Kushi Twitter review: Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer is 'a magical love story', say netizens

'Only he could've done that': Shadab Khan recalls Virat Kohli’s MCG masterclass ahead of IND vs PAK clash

Esha Deol reacts to Dharmendra’s statement on Deol family ‘not getting their dues’: ‘Mila ya nahi mila, we…’

Kaala trailer: Avinash Tiwary sets on a mission to expose ‘reverse hawala’ in Bejoy Nambiar's dark thriller

Sameer Wankhede shares cryptic post, says 'I fear no hell' after Shah Rukh Khan's 'baap-bete' line from Jawan goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kushi Twitter review: Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer is 'a magical love story', say netizens

'Only he could've done that': Shadab Khan recalls Virat Kohli’s MCG masterclass ahead of IND vs PAK clash

DNA | Will Imran Khan leave both Pakistan and politics?

Most runs in Asia Cup without scoring any ducks

Health benefits of pistachio for diabetes

Top 10 inspirational quotes by Ratan Tata

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

DNA | Will Imran Khan leave both Pakistan and politics?

DNA | Hurricane 'Idalia' submerged Florida, residents away from coast

DNA | Delhi gears up to host historic G20Summit with global leaders in attendance

Kaala trailer: Avinash Tiwary sets on a mission to expose ‘reverse hawala’ in Bejoy Nambiar's dark thriller

Sameer Wankhede shares cryptic post, says 'I fear no hell' after Shah Rukh Khan's 'baap-bete' line from Jawan goes viral

Goldfish film review: Kalki Koechlin, Deepti Naval explore complicated mother-daughter relationship but fail to engage

HomeIndia

India

No idea what's happening in polls in 'modern electronic times': Congress' TS Singh Deo on LS debacle

He also took a jibe at the usage of EVMs, citing countries that have left using it.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 02, 2019, 08:21 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Chhattisgarh minister and senior Congress leader TS Singh Deo on Saturday questioned BJP's mammoth victory in the recent general elections, stating that even the winning party wasn't expecting such results and was unaware of how they managed to win.

Speaking to reporters here, Deo said, "We discussed many issues but couldn't shortlist any which may seem like a cause of defeat. People were of the view that for the first time, even BJP workers did not burn crackers after their win. They weren't even expecting these results. No sweets were distributed and despite getting 300 seats, BJP's celebration wasn't as it used to be before. When even they don't know how they won, how would we know?"

Deo also spoke against the usage of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the election and said, "After results, it is useless to discuss this, although I personally believe that the EVM has become very controversial. Japan, Germany, US have left it, why are we still using it ?"

Taking a jibe on the usage of the EVMs, he further said, "I have political experience of 45 years. Previously we were able to predict polling with near-exact accuracy. Now the times have changed, this is new, electronic time and don't know what is happening."

Deo also said that the state Congress has passed a resolution urging Congress president Rahul Gandhi to take back his resignation from the post of party's chief.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections BJP has won nine seats out of 11 in Chhattisgarh.

    RECOMMENDED STORIES

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    ‘Lies, loot and hollow propaganda’: Priyanka Gandhi slams BJP over alleged ‘tussle’ between her and Rahul Gandhi

    ISRO's Aditya-L1 mission to shed illuminating insights into the Sun's present and future: Expert

    Watch: Ahead of Jawan release, Shah Rukh Khan visits Katra disguised in hood and mask, offers prayers at Vaishno Devi

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Pakistan match in Pallekele

    Banks to remain shut for 16 days in September 2023, check state-wise holiday list

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

    Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

    Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

    Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

    Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE