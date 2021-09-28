No idea about Sidhu's resignation: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Today is an important day for Punjab politics. The whole country has eyes on the latest developments in the state. On one hand, Navjot Singh Sidhu has resigned from the post of Punjab Congress President, while Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi distributed portfolios to the new ministers. After this, CM Channi held a press conference and appealed to the central government to withdraw all the three agricultural laws.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said that the condition of the farmers is getting worse. "Farmers are upset with the new agricultural laws, the government should withdraw all three laws," he said. Along with this, Channi said that arrangements should be made to give loans on subsidy to the farmers.

During this, Charanjit Singh Channi said that he was not aware of the resignation of Navjot Singh Sidhu from the post of Punjab Congress President. Later, he said that Sidhu is the chief and a good leader. At the same time, he said, if Sidhu has any problem, then they will talk about it.

Meanwhile, reacting to the resignation of Navjot Singh Sidhu as the Punjab Congress chief, for state chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that he had told earlier that Sidhu is not a stable man and not fit to take the responsibility of Punjab.

"I told you so…he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of punjab [sic]," Amarinder tweeted after news of Sidhu's resignation broke out.

Also read New twist in Punjab politics, Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as state Congress chief

Earlier in the day, giving a new twist to politics in Punjab, state Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has tendered his resignation from the post. Sidhu had in July taken over as the President of Punjab Congress, leading to a clash between him and Captain Amarinder Singh.

In a letter addressed to Congress National President Sonia Gandhi, Sidhu said that he can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab.