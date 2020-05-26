'No harm, potential benefits': ICMR continues recommendation on use of hydroxychloroquine for preventive treatment

Responding to a query on the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine during a media briefing on COVID-19, ICMR chief Balram Bhargava said biological plausibility of HCQ was supporting that it might be an antiviral drug.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has continued its recommendation on the use of anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine for prophylaxis as there is no harm but potential benefits, the chief of the council said on Tuesday.

Responding to a query on the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine during a media briefing on COVID-19, ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava said biological plausibility of HCQ was supporting that it might be an antiviral drug.

"“COVID-19 is an evolving field, many drugs being repurposed. Biological plausibility of HCQ was supporting that it might be an antiviral drug. Some in-vitro (in test tubes) studies were conducted in labs in the past which support it. We did some in-vitro studies and found that it has anti-viral properties. Taking all these factors and also the availability and safety of this drug into consideration, we recommended it for empirical use under strict medical supervision about a month and a half back," Bhargava said.

"We had thought that it is a useful drug for prophylaxis (prevention purpose). We also said some studies should be done to check how it is performing. During these 6 weeks, we got some data in India, mainly observational studies and some case control studies at AIIMS, ICMR and three public hospitals in Delhi. We found no major side-effects, except nausea, vomiting, palpitation. Considering the risks and benefits, we hence advised that there is no harm, benefit may be there, and its use should be continued,” he said.

Bhargava further said that the ICMR has advised that HCQ should be taken with food, not on empty stomach.

"We also emphasized that one ECG should be done during the treatment. We expanded use of HCQ to frontline workers also, considering the potential benefits. We have also said that use of PPE should be continued,” he said.

The ICMR chief informed that 1.1 lakh samples are being tested daily at the 612 labs taken together, 182 of which are private labs.

Testing is being done in 2 -3 shifts in a day in these labs. Guidelines have been issued to states for immediate testing for symptomatic migrant workers along with home quarantine for asymptomatic patients, he said.

As per the data on ICMR website, 31,26,119 samples have been tested so far while 92,528 samples were tested in the l,ast 24 hours.