No hard evidence of 'community transmission' of coronavirus in India yet: Union Ministry of Health

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said that a total of 649 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been reported in the country, adding there is no hard evidence to say there has been 'community transmission' of the deadly virus in India.

Addressing the press on the coronavirus situation, Health Ministry joint secretary Lav Agarwal said, "There is still no hard evidence to say there has been community transmission of coronavirus in India," adding "While the numbers of COVID-19 cases are increasing, the rate at which they are increasing appears to be relatively stabilising. However, this is only the initial trend."

He also said that maintaining 100% social distancing is the key to effective intervention in breaking the chain of the coronavirus transmission. Agarwal also debunked rumours of the virus spreading through mosquitoes, clarifying that such a thing does not occur.

As many as 17 states have started work on earmarking hospitals for dedicated treatment of COVID-19 patients, the Union Ministry of Health joint secretary stated.

The number of coronavirus cases climbed to 694 in India today and the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 13, with one death reported each from Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Madhya Pradesh, according to the Health Ministry.