‘No Goonj, only Dhamaka’: BJP mocks Rahul Gandhi after ABVP’s big win in Delhi University polls

After ABVP won three of the four key DUSU posts, Union ministers and BJP leaders targeted Rahul Gandhi’s recent ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ outreach, while independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen won the vice-president’s post.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) won three of the four central posts in the 2026 Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections, with the organisation securing the president, secretary and joint secretary positions.

ABVP’s Yash Dabas won the president’s post with 24,576 votes, defeating Congress-backed NSUI candidate Vijay Shankar Meena, who received 22,523 votes. Dabas won by a margin of 2,053 votes.

Riya Chhawdi secured the secretary’s post with 21,650 votes, while ABVP’s Lakshya Raj Singh won the joint secretary’s post with 16,615 votes.

Independent candidate wins vice-president post

The vice-president election produced a different result, with independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen winning the post. Shokeen, a former NSUI member, secured 30,615 votes. ABVP’s Ishu Maurya finished second with 16,910 votes, while NSUI’s Vir Chatrath received 4,313 votes.

With the result, the Congress-backed NSUI failed to win any of the four central panel positions.

JP Nadda takes ‘goonj’ dig at Rahul Gandhi

Following the results, Union Health Minister JP Nadda took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, referring to his recent youth outreach programme, ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’.

“I didn't hear the goonj (echo) but definitely heard the dhamaka (explosion),” Nadda said in an apparent reference to the DUSU results.

Several BJP leaders also used the election outcome to target Gandhi’s outreach programme. BJP leaders described ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ as the Congress’s “Jhooth Ki Goonj” and presented the DUSU results as a political message from Delhi University students. These were political characterisations made by BJP leaders, rather than an independent assessment of why voters chose the candidates they did.

Amit Shah congratulates ABVP workers

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated ABVP workers following the results.

“Heartfelt congratulations to all the dedicated workers of the council on the splendid victory of @ABVPVoice in the Delhi University Students' Union elections. This victory reflects the unwavering trust of the youth in the council's ideology of "Nation First" and its commitment to student welfare. I am fully confident that the council's workers, drawing new energy from this victory and following the ideals of Swami Vivekananda Ji, will continue to relentlessly advance the cause of student interests and nation-building,” Shah wrote.

Pralhad Joshi, Kiren Rijiju hail result

Education Minister Pralhad Joshi also congratulated ABVP on securing three posts.

“Heartiest congratulations to @ABVPVoice and its dedicated Karyakartas on securing the posts of President, Secretary and Joint Secretary in the #DUSUElection2026. As a national cadre-based organisation, ABVP has consistently remained committed to student welfare, Seva and nation-building. The result reflects the support extended by Delhi University students to these efforts,” he said.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju wrote on X: “Voice of the Youth is Laud & Clear!!! Hearty congratulations to all Winning Candidates of #ABVP in Delhi University Students Union Election and its cadres as well as all the well wishers!”

In another post, Rijiju congratulated Yash Dabas, Riya Chhabra and Lakshya Raj Singh for winning the president, secretary and joint secretary posts.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta congratulates winners

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also congratulated the ABVP candidates who won the three posts.

“Heartiest congratulations to all young comrades on the splendid victory of #ABVP in the Delhi University Students' Union elections. The wins of Yash Dabas for the President's post, Riya Chhabra for the Secretary's post, and Lakshya Raj Singh for the Joint Secretary's post represent a triumph of youth faith in the values of 'Knowledge, Character, and Unity' as well as 'Nation First',” she wrote.

The DUSU results were declared after 20 rounds of counting on Saturday.