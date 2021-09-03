No free travelling on Delhi-Meerut Expressway now, check toll prices here

Be ready to pay the toll for travelling on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) as the facility will start between September 10 and 15. For this, the Ministry of Road Transport has released the toll rate.

Officials said that on the Delhi Meerut Expressway, the toll has been fixed at Rs 2.34 per km. Bikes and autos are not allowed on this expressway.

Under the new toll, if someone goes from Sarai Kale Khan to Meerut by car, then they will have to pay a toll of Rs 140. On the other hand, if someone goes from Indirapuram, then a toll of Rs 95 will have to be paid till Meerut. Apart from this, a toll of Rs 75 will have to be paid from Dudahera for Meerut and only Rs 60 from Dasna. These toll rates are one-way only.

No toll will have to be paid for travelling from UP Gate to Dasna on NH-9. The toll will be charged only from people travelling on Delhi-Meerut Expressway because the Delhi-Meerut Expressway is newly made, while NH-9 has been widened.

To travel on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, the toll will have to be paid in this way.

Notably, this expressway was opened to the general public in April after the completion of the trial. It will be fully FASTag powered. It has not been formally inaugurated yet.