No formal recommendation needed to confer Bharat Ratna on Veer Savarkar: Govt tells Lok Sabha

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Tuesday said told the Lok Sabha that no formal recommendation is needed to confer the Bharat Ratna to Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar.

“Recommendations for Bharat Ratna are routinely received from several quarters, however, no formal recommendation for this award is necessary. The decision regarding the award of Bharat Ratna is taken from time to time,” Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said in Lok Sabha in reply to a question posed by BJP MP from Mumbai North, Gopal Shetty.

Gopal Shetty had asked if any members of the parliament had submitted Savarkar's name for recommendation to confer the Bharat Ratna upon him.

In the run-up to the Maharashtra elections, BJP had mentioned in its manifesto that the party would bestow the Bharat Ratna upon Veer Savarkar. The BJP had mentioned that it would request the centre to confer the prestigious award to the Hindutva ideologue.

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar or Veer Savarkar (May 28, 1883 - February 26, 1966) was a freedom fighter and is recognised as the Hindutva ideologue, the political ideology of ruling BJP and its parent organisation RSS.

He was born in Bhagalpur village near Nasik. Savarkar served as president of Hindu Mahasabha and proposed the idea of India as a Hindu Nation.

He was accused of having a role in the conspiracy to assassinate Mahatma Gandhi but was later acquitted by the court.