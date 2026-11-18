Hundreds of passengers were stranded at Mumbai airport after SpiceJet departures reportedly remained suspended for more than 12 hours, with travellers complaining about a lack of clear updates on delays and cancellations.

Passengers alleged that they had received no clear information about revised departure timings or whether their flights would operate. (Image credit:Twitter)

Hundreds of passengers were left waiting at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after SpiceJet flights reportedly remained grounded for over 12 hours.

Angry travellers gathered near the airline's counters, raised slogans and demanded information about their departures. Videos showing the commotion at the airport also surfaced on social media.

Passengers alleged that they had received no clear information about revised departure timings or whether their flights would operate.

Absolutely disgraceful service by @flyspicejet ! Our flight was scheduled for 12 PM. We travelled all the way from Vasai to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport with our guests, only to be left standing here without a single clear answer. https://t.co/3RR6NmiqD2 — farhaan (@farhaanyaar) November 17, 2026

No SpiceJet flight reportedly departed after 7 pm

@flyspicejet Passengers are desperately asking questions, trying to figure out whether the flight is cancelled, delayed, or even operating. Yet, not a single word of clarification from the SpiceJet counter. No boarding passes. No proper response. No accountability. — farhaan (@farhaanyaar) November 17, 2026

According to reports quoting passengers, no SpiceJet flight had taken off from Mumbai airport since 7 pm on Tuesday.

Even late-night departures were affected. A flight scheduled for 11.30 pm had reportedly not started boarding, leaving passengers waiting without confirmation of when they could travel.

Several travellers said the airline had failed to provide timely updates about the delays and cancellations.

Passenger shares ordeal after travelling from Vasai

One passenger, whose flight was scheduled for noon, described the experience on X. He said he had travelled from Vasai to the airport with his guests but was left without any clear information.

“Absolutely disgraceful service by @flyspicejet! Our flight was scheduled for 12 PM. We travelled all the way from Vasai to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport with our guests, only to be left standing here without a single clear answer,” the passenger wrote while sharing videos from the airport.

In another post, he alleged that passengers were not receiving proper responses from the airline's counter.

“Passengers are desperately asking questions, trying to figure out whether the flight is cancelled, delayed, or even operating. Yet, not a single word of clarification from the SpiceJet counter. No boarding passes. No proper response. No accountability,” he wrote.

He questioned why travellers had to repeatedly approach airline staff for basic information and described the situation as an example of mismanagement. SpiceJet has not yet issued a statement on the reported disruption at Mumbai airport.

SpiceJet faced operational issues in recent days

The latest disruption comes after other flight-related problems involving the airline. Last Sunday, SpiceJet cancelled four flights from Dubai after its ground-handling company, Dnata, reportedly stopped check-in services over unpaid dues, according to an NDTV Profit report.

The report said SpiceJet owed Dnata more than 14 million UAE dirhams. The suspension of check-in services was reportedly limited to November 12.

Delhi and Mumbai airports had issued advisories

Last Friday, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport issued an advisory asking passengers to check their flight status before travelling, citing possible SpiceJet disruptions linked to operational challenges. Mumbai airport also issued a similar advisory on Saturday, warning travellers about potential disruptions.

The latest complaints at Mumbai airport have added to concerns among passengers about the airline's operations and communication during delays.