No flights after 5 pm from Srinagar Airport on Fridays, weekends

All flight operations to and from the Srinagar International Airport shall remain suspended after 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday during the months of February and March 2022.

"We will be doing the polymer-modified emulsion work on the entire runway during the months of February and March.

"This work is planned on all Fri, Sat, Sun from 5 pm to 6 pm.

"We are ensuring that work is done only in nighttime so that there is minimum disruption of flights.

"No flights to operate at Srinagar airport after 5 pm on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays during the months of February and March to facilitate runway repair", officials said on Srinagar airport`s Twitter handle.