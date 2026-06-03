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No firing outside Khan Sir's coaching centre: Patna Police says, confirms stone pelting incident

Patna Police denied reports of firing outside Khan Sir’s coaching centre, confirming the incident involved stone pelting and vandalism.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 03, 2026, 10:41 AM IST

No firing outside Khan Sir's coaching centre: Patna Police says, confirms stone pelting incident
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A late-night incident outside Khan Sir’s coaching institute in Patna has triggered confusion after initial reports suggested firing. However, police have clarified that no gunshots were fired during the disturbance, which instead involved stone pelting and damage to property.

The incident occurred around 10 pm on Tuesday outside Khan Global Studies in the Musallahpur Haat area, a busy coaching hub in the city.

Claims of Attack and Alleged Rivalry

Educator Faizal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, stated that unidentified individuals vandalised the coaching centre, tore banners, and opened fire, causing panic among staff and students. He also alleged that a security guard was injured and suggested that the attack may have been linked to competition with a nearby coaching institute.

The claims quickly spread, raising concerns about safety in one of Patna’s most active education zones.

Police Clarify Facts After Investigation

Patna Police, however, rejected the claim of firing after conducting a preliminary investigation. Senior Superintendent of Police Kartikeya K. Sharma said the incident involved physical assault and stone pelting rather than gunfire.

According to police, CCTV footage and eyewitness statements did not show any evidence of firing at the location. Officials added that a group of around 15–20 individuals was allegedly involved in the attack, during which property was damaged and a security guard sustained injuries.

Search Operation and Security Measures

Authorities said raids have been launched to identify those responsible for the incident. Police teams, including senior officers such as the SSP, SP, DSP, and local station house officer, visited the site soon after the incident to assess the situation.

Security has been strengthened in the area to prevent further disturbances while the investigation continues.

Coaching Rivalry Under Scrutiny

The incident has once again highlighted the intense competition among coaching institutes in Patna, particularly in areas like Musallahpur Haat and Kadamkuan, which attract thousands of students preparing for competitive exams.

Khan Sir’s coaching institute, known for its low-cost teaching model and wide online reach, has gained significant popularity among aspirants. Police have urged the public not to circulate unverified claims as inquiries are still ongoing.

Officials confirmed that no arrests have been made so far, and investigations are continuing to establish the exact sequence of events.

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