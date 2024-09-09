Twitter
India

No firecrackers this Diwali: Delhi bans production and sale to curb air pollution until...

Delhi imposes a complete ban on firecrackers, including green crackers to combat winter air pollution until this date.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 09, 2024, 04:11 PM IST

No firecrackers this Diwali: Delhi bans production and sale to curb air pollution until...
Firecracker ban in Delhi update
Delhi imposes firecracker ban: In a bid to control rising air pollution levels in the capital, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced on Monday a complete ban on the production, sale, and use of all firecrackers, including green crackers, until January 1, 2025. This decision is part of the government's ongoing efforts to reduce pollution, especially during the winter months when air quality typically worsens.

The minister explained that the ban is necessary due to the increase in air pollution during winter, which is exacerbated by the bursting of firecrackers. He highlighted that similar measures were taken last year, and they are being continued to protect public health. "Given the situation, like last year, this time also a complete ban is being imposed on the production, storage, sale, and use of all types of firecrackers so that people can be saved from the pollution," Rai said. He also mentioned that the ban extends to online sales and deliveries of firecrackers, ensuring that no loopholes are left unaddressed.

Rai encouraged people to celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights, in a more eco-friendly manner. He suggested that people light lamps and distribute sweets instead of using firecrackers, emphasizing that the festival can still be enjoyed with enthusiasm while being mindful of the environment. "We have to celebrate the festival with flamboyance, but we also have to control pollution," he said.

To ensure that the ban is strictly enforced, the Delhi government will be working on a joint action plan involving the police, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, and the revenue department. Rai assured that the ban applies to all types of firecrackers, and there will be no exceptions. The goal is to give people relief from the pollution caused by firecrackers and to avoid any confusion about the ban's scope.

The minister also mentioned that the government wanted to avoid the confusion and inconvenience that could arise from a last-minute ban. By announcing the ban well in advance, both traders and the general public can plan accordingly. This proactive approach is in line with the government's broader efforts over the past few years to reduce pollution during the winter season. The firecracker ban is also part of the 21-point Winter Action Plan, which aims to address various pollution sources in the city.

Rai called on all citizens of Delhi to take responsibility and become "pollution warriors" in the fight against air pollution. He stressed that collective efforts are essential to make a significant impact. "If every citizen of Delhi becomes a pollution warrior and takes the lead to save the environment, then we will be able to save people from the dangers of pollution," he said.

With the ban in place, the Delhi government hopes to significantly reduce pollution levels during the festive season and ensure cleaner air for all residents.

 

