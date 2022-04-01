No fine will be imposed for not wearing masks in public places: BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday said no fine will be imposed for not wearing face masks in public places from April 1, 2022.

The civic body, however, appealed to people to use the mask voluntarily as the pandemic is not completely over. In the last two years, the civic body had deployed its clean-up marshals in public places for effective enforcement of the mask mandate.

Also Read | Mumbai records lowest daily Covid-19 count after December 21

"At present, as the infection and spread of coronavirus is under control, the restrictions imposed due to Coronavirus infection are being relaxed. Hence, if a citizen does not wear a mask in the Greater Mumbai area, the penalty of Rs. 200 won't be charged," the BMC release stated.

Notably, the Maharashtra government earlier in the day said the mask mandate will be withdrawn from April 2.

However, amid the surge in the COVID-19 cases in Europe, China and other countries, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday stressed the need to be alert and said that Covid-19 appropriate behaviour needs to be followed.

"We've to be on alert as there is a surge in Covid cases in Europe, China and other countries. Till now we have seen the impact of the third wave, we can't even think of removing the mask. In case we find any change, appropriate changes will be done by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. We will have to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour. There are relaxations given, it`s not as strict as earlier. But we will have to wear masks," Tope said.