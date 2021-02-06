'No Farmers, No Food': Catchy pro-farmer slogans make it to wedding cards

Farmers in Haryana have found a unique way to support the ongoing agitation against the government's newly introduced Agri laws. Farmers in Haryana are printing catchy jingles like "no farmer no food" along with photos of peasant leaders on wedding cards.

A farmer from Haryana, Dundhrehri village, named Prem Singh Goyat, is among those who have got the slogan printed on his son's wedding invitation card. He said "This message of farmers should reach everyone. Therefore, we have printed ‘No Farmer No Food’ on the wedding card. If the farmer is not farming then how will we eat food? We support this movement, so we have done this work. We have got 300 wedding cards printed"

Thousands of farmers are protesting against these laws and we stand in solidarity with them. My son was getting married and it struck me... why not have pictures of Sir Chhotu Ram and Shaheed Bhagat Singh printed on the invitation card," Goyat added.

According to the printing press owner, the slogans printed on wedding cards are their way of standing in solidarity with farmers. “We are getting requests from many farmer families and some others as well to have slogans like ''no farmers, no food'' and photos of Sir Chhotu Ram and Bhagat Singh printed on the wedding cards,” said the printing press owner.

The farmers have been demanding a repeal of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020, implemented by the Central government last year as well as the legal guarantee for the procurement of crops at the Minimum Support Price (MSP).