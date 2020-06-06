No evidence to prove elephant was fed cracker-stuffed pineapple: Kerala probe report to governor

The Kerela Forest Department has said that there is no evidence that the pregnant elephant in Palakkad who died a few days ago was fed with a pineapple filled with firecrackers.

The department said it in a probe report on the animal's death that was submitted to Kerala Governor on June 4. It was submitted by Surendra Kumar, the Chief Forest Conservation Officer of the Government of Kerala, to the Raj Bhavan.

The report highlighted the possible sequence of the events and the circumstances under which the elephant died. It said that for the first time on May 23, the elephant was spotted by the Forest Department officials in the Mannarkad forest division of Ambalpara, Palakkad. It was later spotted in the Thayamkundu area of the Veliyar river, it said, adding that the animal was in a very bad state, injured and was suffering from acute pain.

After this, the elephant went back into the forest and again on May 25, it was seen in Thayamkundu, nearly 1 km away from the forest area, the report read.

The forest department officials were later informed about the elephant's condition by the villagers and said that her jaw was disfigured and swollen, and blood was seeping from it. When the forest officials arrived at the spot, they first rang loud bells and then set the banks of the river on fire so as to push the elephant towards the forest. But the elephant stood there and didn’t move. On the same night, the elephant moved out of the water but returned after a short while.

A veterinary doctor was also called from Thrissur to treat the elephant but he said that it was not possible to give tranquillizers to the elephant as it was in a very bad condition.

The report further says that on May 27, the elephant's condition worsened. At around 1.30 PM, two skilled elephants were called to the rescue, but by then it was too late, and the elephant died around 4:15 PM.

The elephant was pulled out of the Veliyar river with the help of a crane and taken to the forest area where a post mortem was conducted. She was buried on May 28.

It may be noted that the post-mortem report said that no evidence has been found that the elephant was fed a pineapple stuffed with firecrackers. It also added that the elephant had mouth injury but it cannot be confirmed as to how and when the injury occurred.

The probe report mentioned that the nearby forest area was investigated for about 10 km and evidence regarding explosive was found. The Forest Department will continue its search operation will continue in the area of the forest so that evidence can be collected, it added.

A reward has also been announced for anyone who gives strong information about this case. A team of 9 Forest Department officials was formed to investigate this case, it said in its probe report.