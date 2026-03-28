FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Laanat hai zindagi bhar': Yograj Singh targets Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma; sparks row with sexist remark on wives

Karan Johar says Dhurandhar 2 is Ranveer Singh's 'career best work', calls Aditya Dhar 'absolutely astounding' filmmaker: 'Tu kya hai yaar'

No Elon Musk in call between Modi and Trump, clarifies MEA amid West Asia conflict

With Black Warrant, Freedom at Midnight, Jubilee, here's how Sidhant Gupta became Bollywood's most compelling transformative hero

Happy Patel Khatarnaak Jasoos OTT release date: When and where to watch Vir Das, Aamir Khan, Imran Khan-starrer spy comedy

‘Sharm nahi aati… terrorist’: Bengaluru professor suspended over offensive remarks against Muslim student; probe underway

Bhooth Bangla promotions at Akshay Kumar's Wheel of Fortune: Ektaa Kapoor supports Rajpal Yadav with winning amount

Students Alert! This 'fake’ college in Rajasthan exposed; UGC declares its UG, PG degrees invalid

West Bengal Elections 2026: Violence erupts in Murshidabad during Ram Navami procession, Section 144 imposed

Aamir Khan says he always wanted OTT release for Sitaare Zameen Par but not just after theatrical run: 'Was never in two minds'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Karan Johar says Dhurandhar 2 is Ranveer Singh's 'career best work', calls Aditya Dhar 'absolutely astounding' filmmaker: 'Tu kya hai yaar'

Karan Johar praises Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar after watching Dhurandhar 2

With Black Warrant, Freedom at Midnight, Jubilee, here's how Sidhant Gupta became Bollywood's most compelling transformative hero

Here's how Sidhant Gupta became Bollywood's most compelling transformative hero

Happy Patel Khatarnaak Jasoos OTT release date: When and where to watch Vir Das, Aamir Khan, Imran Khan-starrer spy comedy

Happy Patel Khatarnaak Jasoos OTT release: When, where to watch Vir Das film

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Reet Padda: Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda's sister in controversy after she calls Dhurandhar 2 as 'propaganda', makes instagram profile private

Meet Reet Padda: Saiyaara's Aneet Padda's sister in controversy; here's why

Jewar Airport Inauguration: Sneak peek inside Noida International Airport ahead of opening

Jewar Airport Inauguration: Sneak peek inside Noida International Airport

IPL 2026: From Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Ayush Mhatre, why these 5 young guns are ones to watch

IPL 2026: From Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Ayush Mhatre, why these 5 young guns are

HomeIndia

INDIA

No Elon Musk in call between Modi and Trump, clarifies MEA amid West Asia conflict

The Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday clarified its position after the New York Times reported that Tesla CEO Elon Musk was present in the telephonic conversation between PM Modi and US President Donald Trump. The MEA categorically stated that only PM Modi and the US President were on the call.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Mar 28, 2026, 03:43 PM IST

No Elon Musk in call between Modi and Trump, clarifies MEA amid West Asia conflict
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday clarified its position after the New York Times reported that Tesla CEO Elon Musk was present in the telephonic conversation between PM Modi and US President Donald Trump. The MEA categorically stated that only PM Modi and the US President were on the call.

A statement by the MEA said, "We have seen the story. The telephone conversation on 24 March was between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump only. As has been stated earlier, it provided the opportunity for exchange of views on the situation in West Asia."

Earlier, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Friday (local time) said that US President Donald Trump shares a strong relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing a recent interaction between the two leaders as "productive".Responding to ANI's query regarding a report by The New York Times, which suggested that Tesla CEO Elon Musk joined the phone call between PM Modi and President Trump that took place on Tuesday, Leavitt said, "President Trump has a great relationship with Prime Minister Modi, and this was a productive conversation."

On Friday, the NYT reported that the Tesla CEO joined the phone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump that took place on Tuesday. According to the NYT, Musk's involvement in the call marks an unusual instance of a private citizen participating in a conversation between two heads of state amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

The NYT reported, citing two US officials, that Musk's participation signals an apparent improvement in his relationship with Trump. The development comes after a fallout between Trump and Musk last summer, following the tech billionaire's exit from a government role where he had been tasked with reducing the federal workforce through the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). However, recent interactions suggest that ties between the billionaire and the US President have since stabilised, as reported by the NYT.

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited  by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Laanat hai zindagi bhar': Yograj Singh targets Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma; sparks row with sexist remark on wives
'Laanat hai zindagi bhar': Yograj Singh targets Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma; spark
Karan Johar says Dhurandhar 2 is Ranveer Singh's 'career best work', calls Aditya Dhar 'absolutely astounding' filmmaker: 'Tu kya hai yaar'
Karan Johar praises Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar after watching Dhurandhar 2
No Elon Musk in call between Modi and Trump, clarifies MEA amid West Asia conflict
No Elon Musk in call between Modi and Trump, clarifies MEA amid West Asia confli
With Black Warrant, Freedom at Midnight, Jubilee, here's how Sidhant Gupta became Bollywood's most compelling transformative hero
Here's how Sidhant Gupta became Bollywood's most compelling transformative hero
Happy Patel Khatarnaak Jasoos OTT release date: When and where to watch Vir Das, Aamir Khan, Imran Khan-starrer spy comedy
Happy Patel Khatarnaak Jasoos OTT release: When, where to watch Vir Das film
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Reet Padda: Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda's sister in controversy after she calls Dhurandhar 2 as 'propaganda', makes instagram profile private
Meet Reet Padda: Saiyaara's Aneet Padda's sister in controversy; here's why
Jewar Airport Inauguration: Sneak peek inside Noida International Airport ahead of opening
Jewar Airport Inauguration: Sneak peek inside Noida International Airport
IPL 2026: From Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Ayush Mhatre, why these 5 young guns are ones to watch
IPL 2026: From Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Ayush Mhatre, why these 5 young guns are
Who among Iran's leaders are still alive? From FM Abbas Araghchi to President Masoud Pezeshkian, US President Donald Trump may initiate ceasefire talks with these Iranian top officials
Who among Iran's leaders are still alive? Donald Trump to initiate talks with...
World Theatre Day 2026: From Shah Rukh Khan to Naseeruddin Shah, Boman Irani, Bollywood actors who started their journey to stardom from stage
World Theatre Day 2026: From SRK to Boman, actors who started from stage
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement