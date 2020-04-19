No decision yet to commence operation of flights from April 4, airlines must refrain from booking tickets: Govt

Headlines

DNA TV Show: Bihar releases caste census data; here's what it revealed

'My light when skies are grey': IAS Ria Tabi wishes IPS husband Manish Kumar on his birthday with special message

Manipur tribal groups threaten to launch indefinite shutdown protesting

24 dead, including 12 infants, in 24 hours in Maharashtra govt hospital

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee leads protest at Rajghat, BJP calls it 'drama'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: Bihar releases caste census data; here's what it revealed

'My light when skies are grey': IAS Ria Tabi wishes IPS husband Manish Kumar on his birthday with special message

Manipur tribal groups threaten to launch indefinite shutdown protesting

AI imagines Harry Potter characters in enchanted valleys of Kashmir

Benefits of drinking jaggery tea

Who are the Indian cricketers from the 2019 World Cup squad that don’t feature in the 2023 edition?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Five most mysterious temples of India

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

Rajasthan: PM Modi Attacks Ashok Gehlot's Rajasthan Government In Chittorgarh Rally

EP 5: Ben Stokes | Players to watch out for in the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 | World Cup 2023

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan ties the knot for second time, wedding photos and videos goes viral

Tejas teaser review: Netizens say Kangana Ranaut's voice is 'enough for giving goosebumps, pride and anger'

'It was not a natural death': Boney Kapoor reveals details about Sridevi’s shocking demise for the first time

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali claims he cheated on Sangeeta Bijlani with her: 'Caught him red-handed at...'

HomeIndia

India

No decision yet to commence operation of flights from April 4, airlines must refrain from booking tickets: Govt

Flights were earlier suspended from March 24 to April 14 as PM Modi announced a 21-day lockdown over the coronavirus last month.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 19, 2020, 09:57 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Sunday (April 19) notified that no decision has been taken regarding the resumption of passenger flights from May 4, a day  when the government lifts lockdown extensions.

It issued circular for all airlines asking them to refrain from booking tickets. 

'It is brought to the notice of all that no decision to commence operation of domestic/international flights with effect from 4th of May 2020 has been taken yet,' astatement by DGCA read.

"In view of this, all Airlines are hereby directed to refrain from booking tickets as described above. Further airlines may noted that they shall be given sufficient notice and time for restarting of operations," it added.

Meanwhile, the government on Thursday said that that people who had booked air tickets during the first phase of lockdown for travel up to May 3 will get a full refund from the airlines and no cancellation charges will be deducted.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation issued a circular regarding the matter.

"If a passenger has booked a ticket during the first lockdown period, and the airline has received the payment for booking of air ticket during first lockdown period for travel during the second lockdown period, for both domestic and international air travel and the passenger seeks a refund on cancellation of the ticket, the airline shall refund the full amount collected without levy of cancellation charges," the circular said.

The ministry further said the refund must be issued to the passengers within a period of three weeks from the date of the request for cancellation. 

All domestic and international commercial passenger flights have been suspended during the lockdown period. Due to this, the revenues of airlines have decreased drastically. As a result, the airlines are not refunding the money. Instead, they are issuing credit vouchers worth the passenger's booking amount that can be used for booking another flight during the next one year.

Flights were earlier suspended from March 24 to April 14 as PM Modi announced a 21-day lockdown over the coronavirus last month.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

AFSPA extended in 4 districts of Assam, withdrawn from 4 others

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee leads protest at Rajghat, BJP calls it 'drama'

Bollywood celebrities, spectacular laser show to illuminate ODI World Cup opening ceremony on October 4

'My light when skies are grey': IAS Ria Tabi wishes IPS husband Manish Kumar on his birthday with special message

DMRC employees participate in Swachhta Hi Sewa campaign, sweep 90 locations clean

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Five most mysterious temples of India

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE