No decision on alliance with Shiv Sena on government formation in Maharashtra: NCP, Congress

As President's rule was imposed in Maharashtra amid a political deadlock, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress have said that there is no decision on offering support to Shiv Sena yet and both parties will first hold discussions among themselves and talk to Shiv Sena later.

Addressing a joint press conference with NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Congress leader Ahmed Patel condemned the imposition of President's rule in the state. "The way President's rule was recommended, I condemn it. This government has violated the SC guidelines on President's rule on several occasions in the last five years", he said.

Patel further added that Congress did not get any invitation from the governor to prove the majority and the governor has made a mockery of democracy.

Also read What lies ahead for Maharashtra after President's rule is imposed for six months

"Shiv Sena formally started talks with NCP and Congress on November 11. Today NCP and Congress leaders discussed Maharashtra's political situation, and we decided our future course of action after a detailed discussion."

Responding to a question, NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar informed that his party will hold a discussion first with Congress and then take a decision. "We need to discuss some fine points with Congress before going ahead with our support to Shiv Sena", he said.

Talking about the Common Minimum Program, Pawar said it needs to be discussed first. "We and Congress had a common manifesto. So we don't have a problem with our CMP. But when we talk about the third party, we will have to sit and discuss", he added.

"The day we have clarity, we will decide on the next course of action. The governor has given us enough time, we will do it at our own ease," Pawar further said.

Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind signed the recommendation of Union Cabinet to impose President's Rule in the state.

The President's rule can be implemented in a state for six months, after which the Election Commission will have to announce fresh elections.

During the period, the state assembly will remain in suspended animation. However, if a party has the numbers to form a government, it can do so after proving its majority on the floor of the House. The President's rule will be withdrawn in that case.

BJP emerged as the single largest party with 105 seats, while Sena claiming victory on 56, NCP grabbing 54, and Congress won 44 seats.

BJP-Sena fought the election as a pre-poll alliance but had been stuck over the 50-50 formula for government formation, with the latter demanding to rotate the chief ministers' post for 2.5 years each between the two parties.