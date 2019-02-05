No data on unemployment post DeMo, Govt tells Parliament

Days after a leaked government survey revealed that the country's unemployment rate stood at a 45-year-high of 6.1 per cent during 2017-18, Minister of State for Labour and Employment Santosh Gangwar informed Lok Sabha on Monday that the government did not have any data on the impact of demonetization on employment in the unorganised sector.

On Monday, Gangwar's ministry was asked a host of similar questions on the issue, in the backdrop of a news report, talking about unemployment rates based on the latest survey of the National Sample Survey Office.

Among them was an un-starred question by Rabindra Kumar Jena of the Biju Janata Dal. Jena asked how the government analysed and collected data on job growth, especially in the unorganised sector and if the impact of demonetization on the unorganised sector on jobs in the sector was analysed.

In his written reply, Gangwar said that the Ministry of Statistics has initiated the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) with the objective to measure quarterly changes of key labour force indicators. Labour Force Participation Rate, worker-population ratio, and unemployment rate in urban areas were the key indicators.

Gangwar then added that information related to the impact of demonetization on employment in the unorganised sector is not "maintained centrally".

In another question, PK Biju of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), asked the minister about employment generated over the past four years and unemployment rates. In his response, Gangwar said that under the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme, employment was generated for an estimated 14.03 lakh persons between 2015-16 and November 30, 2018. Also, 4.29 lakh persons were placed in jobs after getting trained at rural skill-training programmes.

Further, the minister informed Lok Sabha that as per the available Labour Bureau surveys, the estimated unemployment rate for persons aged 15 years and above on usual status basis in the country in 2012-13, 2013-14 and 2015-16 was 4.0 per cent, 3.4 per cent, and 3.7 per cent respectively.