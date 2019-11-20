No curfew in J&K, internet to be restored soon, says Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday told the Rajya Sabha that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir was normal and there was no curfew imposed.

"I want to clarify to the entire House that the situation on the ground has returned to normalcy. Daily life in J&K is back to its usual way. Transportation is back to normal. All forms of transport are working as they used to. All landlines and postpaid mobiles have started," Shah told the Upper House.

Presenting the status report on Kashmir on the third day of Winter Session in the parliament, Shah said that internet services will be restored soon as it is in the hands of J&K authorities.

"Internet is a crucial part of our daily lives and is very important, and we are constantly assessing the situation, and I want to assure Parliament that at the earliest possible time, we will restore internet services," he said.

HM Amit Shah, in RS: As far as internet services are concerned, the decision can be taken by the Jammu and Kashmir authorities. There are activities by Pakistan too in Kashmir region, so keeping security in mind, whenever the local authority deems it fit, a decision will be taken

Shah also refuted Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's charge of complete lockdown in Kashmir, saying that the safety of people is the top priority of the NDA government.

"The situation is normal only. Schools and colleges are open, the apple industry is recovering well and normal life has resumed in every way possible in the Valley," he said. To support his claim, Shah cited government data on school attendance.

"All newspapers are in circulation, all TV channels are running and all banks are operational in Kashmir, says Home Minister Amit Shah as he refutes opposition charge of complete lockdown in the Valley," he added.

Shah also informed that not a single person has died in police firing since August 5 in Jammu and Kashmir and incidents of stone-pelting have decreased in the union territory.

HM Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha: After August 5(abrogation of artice 370 in J&K) not even a single person has died in police firing. People in this house were predicting bloodshed but I am happy to inform that no one has died in police firing. Incidents of stone pelting have declined

Speaking on the healthcare facilities, Shah maintained that a sufficient amount of medicines are available in all hospitals in the state and mobile vans to supply medicines have also been launched in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Narendra Modi led BJP government on August 5 had abrogated Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, which granted special status to the region. The Centre also bifurcated the state into two Union Territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.